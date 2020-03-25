🔥Boris Johnson says 'running better Tube system' should be possible now amid coronavirus commuter risk row🔥

Boris Johnson said he believes it should be possible to “run a better Tube system at the moment” in light of overcrowding on the London Underground.

The Prime Minister made the comment at PMQs on Wednesday, as a row continues between the Government and the Mayor of London over packed commuter trains during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sadiq Khan has warned that Tube services will need to be cut once more staff become ill or self-isolate due to the spread of Covid-19 in the capital. 

His comments came after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that there is “no good reason” why Tube timetables have been slimmed down so dramatically.

A carriage on the Central Line packed with commuters (PA)

Mr Hancock said on Tuesday that more running Underground trains were needed so that passengers can travel within a safe distance of each other.

But Mr Khan hit back, saying services have been reduced because nearly a third of Transport for London’s (TfL) staff are off sick or self-isolating, including train drivers and control centre workers.

More follows…

