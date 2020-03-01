boris-johnson-says-he-has-&apos;full-confidence&apos;-in-home-secretary-priti-patel-after-top-civil-servant-quits-amid-&apos;bullying&apos;-row

🔥Boris Johnson says he has 'full confidence' in Home Secretary Priti Patel after top civil servant quits amid 'bullying' row🔥

News
John koli0

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson has confirmed he “absolutely” does have full confidence in the Home Secretary Priti Patel.

His comments come after allegations she led a campaign to oust the Home Office’s chief civil servant.

More follows…

Comments

Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)

Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.

Community Guidelines

You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification

You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.

{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}



RSS

Loading comments…

{{#comments}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

Reply

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{#replies}}

{{sender.name}}

{{dateTime}}

{{{commentText}}}

{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}

{{posVotes}}

{{negVotes}}

{{/replies}}

{{/replies}}

{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}

{{#showMore}}

{{/showMore}}

Related Posts

intelligence-matters:-a-cbs-news-original-national-security-podcast

Intelligence Matters: A CBS News original national security podcast

mariya smith
huffpost-untangles-the-complex-history-of-black-hair

🔥HuffPost untangles the complex history of black hair🔥

mariya smith
crystal-palace-target-fedor-chalov-urged-to-reject-selhurst-park-move-and-hold-out-for-champions-league-side

Crystal Palace target Fedor Chalov urged to reject Selhurst Park move and hold out for Champions League side

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *