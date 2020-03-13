The most recent headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson has postponed mayoral and local elections in England for per year on the coronavirus crisis.

The ballots scheduled for May will now happen in-may 2021, Downing Street confirmed.

It offers the London mayoral contest.

Rory Stewart, who’s running against incumbent Sadiq Khan, was quick to comment, tweeting: “The proper decision. We ought to move quicker to close gatherings now, and schools; extend the isolation period; and restrict non-essential visits to care homes (who’ve few back up choices for patients should they need to close.)”

It comes as cases of the deadly disease surged by 202 on Friday to attain 798 cases nationwide, the largest daily spike yet.

