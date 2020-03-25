🔥Boris Johnson has never liked rules but he knows this crisis demands them🔥

For so long, Boris Johnson has waited for his Churchillian hour — his June 1940 — and now it has come. He stands at the helm of a nation struggling to keep at bay a deadly pathogen: a campaign in which, as he said on Monday evening, we are all “enlisted”. He expected the implementation of Brexit to be his greatest test. But, plainly, it is not.

The measures he announced were rewarded with 93 per cent public support in a snap YouGov poll. On BBC Newsnight, a few hours after more than 27 million people watched his statement, the shadow attorney general, Shami Chakrabarti — normally the first to rail against curtailment of civil liberties — offered firm support of the PM’s lockdown of the country.

Yet Johnson knows that even his role model overstepped the mark on occasion and suffered accordingly in the court of posterity. In the PM’s best-selling book, The Churchill Factor, he fiercely defends the then home secretary’s decision in 1910 to send in the 18th Hussars to deal with the striking miners of Tonypandy, a town in the Rhondda Valley of Wales. Yet his defence is laced with unease — “Churchill was actually attacked by the Tories for being too soft” — and the reader is left with the clear impression that the author is squirming.

That unease reflects a tension between what might be called the two sides of Johnson’s political identity. He yearns to be remembered by future schoolchildren as a strong leader — the Prime Minister who declared, in the face of national emergency, that he was willing to do “whatever it takes”.

Yet, that yearning is matched by an instinctive reluctance to impose restrictions, narrow liberties, ruin the fun. For years, he has played the laughing Cavalier, ever-scornful of the nation’s Roundheads. During the BSE beef crisis in the Nineties, his response was: “Pass the mustard.”

When a Labour Government tried to extend the period of detention without charge for terror suspects, he and I engaged in a reasonably amicable public spat. I supported the measures, which I thought were tough but necessary. Johnson replied by writing in The Daily Telegraph about how grim it was to be locked up, citing his own overnight experience in Oxford’s cells after a jolly Bullingdon Club jape ended in a brush with the law.

The PM is often described as a “libertarian”, which is a grand way of saying that he doesn’t much like rules. A belief in the right to do pretty much as you please is at the heart of his Toryism — and, indeed, his personal psychology.

During Sunday’s disastrous press conference — against the backdrop of flagrant public resistance to the initial advisory measures on social isolation and distancing — Johnson was visibly torn.

Yes, he wanted people to stay at home. But he also said he completely understood that they also longed to be out in the parks and enjoying the normal rights of free-born citizens. “Bring in the police?” he asked in response to a question about tougher measures. Just 24 hours later, he did just that.

I do not believe for a second that the Conservative Party’s longtime Lord of Misrule has undergone a sudden conversion to authoritarianism and social control. Rather, circumstances have given him no option but to act as he has.

When this crisis is over, there will be many official inquiries and a pitiless audit of what was done, and whether it should have been done sooner.

For now, suffice it to say that Johnson has acted correctly but from a swirl of inner confusion.

It is no accident, I think, that there were still so many loose ends yesterday morning, which Michael Gove was sent in to tie up on the BBC’s Today programme. Could electricians and plumbers still enter people’s homes? Could the children of separated parents visit both households? What sorts of exercise is permitted?

Such basic questions should already have been answered.

There is much left to do. Patently, too many employers believe they are exempt from the lockdown and are forcing their employees into work and onto (limited) public transport.

The strictures will soon begin to chafe against the collective psyche, and the Government must be prepared for that — and ready to give the police clear and unambiguous guidance on how to handle those who persist in defying the new rules or (worse) burst forth from their homes in a fit of cabin fever.

The PM knows all this. You can see it in his face. He is confronting, at last, the hardest part of government: the fact that true leadership — by definition, and especially in a crisis — means marching ahead of public opinion, rather than simply appeasing it.

The courage with which he embraces this unforgiving burden will define nothing less than how he is remembered by history.

Matthew d’Ancona is the editor of Tortoise Media