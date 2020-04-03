🔥Boris Johnson forced to continue self-isolation with high temperature after testing positive for coronavirus🔥

Boris Johnson has been forced to remain in self-isolation with a temperature after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

The Prime Minister posted an update on his condition on Twitter, saying that he continues to suffer a minor symptom of Covid-19.

He said: “In my own case, although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature.

“And so in accordance with Government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.

“But we’re working clearly the whole time on our programme to defeat the virus. You’ll have seen the big announcement yesterday about 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month.”

