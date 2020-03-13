The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson is facing questions over the UK’s response to coronavirus after he stopped short of taking more drastic measures like elsewhere in Europe.

The Prime Minister branded Covid-19 the “worst public health crisis in a generation” and warned that “many more” people would die in the UK as a result of its spread.

He moved the country into a new phase of tackling the deadly illness, telling people with even mild symptoms – a new, persistent cough or fever – to stay at home.

But some experts have asked why the response was not escalated further. Among the critics was former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said aspects of the approach were “concerning”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty (Getty Images)

Up to 10,000 people are thought to be infected with Covid-19 already in the UK. High-profile people to be diagnosed with the disease include Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta and BT boss Philip Jansen.

Mr Johnson said it was crucial to get the timing right for stricter measures.

But asked about the decision not to cancel large gatherings like elsewhere, former health secretary Mr Hunt told BBC Newsnight: “I think it is surprising and concerning that we’re not doing any of it at all when we have just four weeks before we get to the stage that Italy is at.”

Italy has become the epicentre of the virus in Europe, with the entire country placed on lockdown and more than 1,000 people dying of the disease.

“You would have thought that every single thing we do in that four weeks would be designed to slow the spread of people catching the virus,” Mr Hunt added.

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta has coronavirus (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Scotland has already banned mass gatherings and Mr Johnson said the Government is keeping that kind of measure “up our sleeves”.

Professor Jimmy Whitworth, professor of international public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said while he was “surprised” stronger measures had not been introduced he expected they will come in the next fortnight.

“Based on evidence from other countries the most realistic approach to this is to initiate the strongest public health measures that will be supported by the general British public,” he said.

“I am surprised that stronger measures haven’t been introduced at this stage but I anticipate that they will come in the next week or two.”

The UK’s nearest neighbour Ireland is shutting schools, colleges and other public facilities for a fortnight as part of measures to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

France will close all of its nurseries, schools and universities in its own battle to combat the spread. French President Emmanuel Macron also urged employers to let staff work from home and said that the elderly and people with health conditions should stay indoors.

France to close all schools due to coronavirus fears, Emmanuel Macron announces

The latest Government approach has seen measures introduced to try to protect the elderly and those most vulnerable to the disease, with Mr Johnson warning that the precautions will mean severe disruption across the country “for many months”.

The new guidance means anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must stay at home for seven days.

While the measures are not as extreme as other countries like Italy and the Republic of Ireland, officials have warned the current approach could change as the disease – the risk rating for which has been raised to high – becomes more widespread.

It comes as:

– The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the UK rose to 596 while the death toll is 10. The number of people thought to be infected is much higher – between 5,000 and 10,000

– Mr Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, becoming the first publicly confirmed case of a FTSE 100 chief executive.

– The Premier League announced it would hold an emergency club meeting on Friday morning regarding future fixtures after Arteta tested positive for the virus. It was later confirmed Arsenal and Brighton’s match set for Saturday has been postponed.

– The FTSE 100 closed the day down by more than one 10th as fears over Covid-19 sparked the index’s worst bloodbath since 1987.

– The World Health Organisation said it was “deeply concerned” some countries are not handling the pandemic with “the level of political commitment needed to control it”.

– The Electoral Commission recommended local elections in May be postponed.

– Stormont ministers insisted it is not the right time to close Northern Ireland schools over coronavirus, despite the announcement by the Irish Republic that schools will be shut south of the border.

Mr Johnson told reporters at a press conference in Downing Street: “We’ve all got to be clear, this is the worst public health crisis for a generation.

“It is going to spread further and I must level with you, I must level with the British public: many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

School trips abroad should be stopped, people over 70 with serious medical conditions are being told not to go on cruises and officials warned the advice is likely to develop to mean that if someone becomes ill, their entire household could be told to self-isolate.

One expert said there is a danger that people in whom the virus presents as similar to a common cold may not realise they should self-isolate.

Professor Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, said the Government advice, which specifies persistent cough and raised temperature, “needs careful consideration by those charged with mitigating the impact of this pandemic”.

The Prime Minister has defended the UK’s approach to the pandemic, which has so far been less dramatic than the likes of the US, saying the Government is being guided by the best science and trying to get the timing right for people to take the situation seriously.