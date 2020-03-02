🔥Boris Johnson engaged, expecting baby with long-time girlfriend🔥

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his long-time girlfriend Carrie Symonds have announced that they are engaged and expecting their first child together.

The 55-year-old prime minister has been with Symonds, 31, since late-2018 following the separation from his second wife Marina Wheeler. Symonds, a former political official for the Johnson-led Conservative Party, took to her private Instagram account to share a personal message.



A screen-grab of Carrie Symonds’ private Instagram post.

The Guardian

“Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year,” she wrote below a photo of Johnson kissing her cheek. “Feel incredibly blessed.”

Johnson will become the first British prime minister to marry while in office in 250 years, according to the Guardian. His child, who is expected to be welcomed in early summer, will be the first child born to a reigning leader since the birth of David and Samantha Cameron’s daughter, Florence, in August 2010.

Symonds boasted a successful political career, including her work on Johnson’s victorious 2012 re-election campaign as mayor of London.

She became the youngest-ever director of communications for the party at 29, and played a vital role in cleaning-up Johnson’s infamously uncut image during his leadership campaign, according to CNN.

Johnson won leadership of the Conservative Party in July and was later appointed prime minister.

Estranged from his four children with Wheeler, Johnson also fathered a child conceived during an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.