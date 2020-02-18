🔥Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin all mocked in German float parade🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A festival in Germany that mocks world politics with satirical floats has set its sights on Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin this year.

The Mainz Carnival features a procession of caricatures of politicians and popular cultural figures, including the likes of Greta Thundberg.

Among the show in 2020 is a depiction of the prime minister Mr Johnson with a Brexit standard in front of an unimpressed Queen Elizabeth II.

There are also floats featuring President Trump tweeting peace in front of a burning White House, as well as the President depicted as child-eating clown Pennywise from Stephen King’s “It”.

Chinese president Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un are also caricatured.

The Mainzer Carnival Association presented the colorful, oversized figures for a first glimpse Tuesday before they will entertain the crowds on top of floats next week on Shrove Monday during the traditional street parade in the western city.

Mainz, Cologne and Duesseldorf , the three big cities along the Rhine River, are all famous for their politically provocative floats.

During the Carnival, dubbed the “fifth season of the year” before the start of Christian season of Lent, the common people are traditionally allowed to make fun of those in power.

The famous street parades, which will travel for miles through the cities, will include not only the floats, but also dozens of brass bands, dancing groups and “Carnivalists” throwing tons of sweets to revelers in the streets.