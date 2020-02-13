🔥Boris Johnson cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Ministers face the axe as PM reshapes his government🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Cabinet ministers face the axe today as Boris Johnson looks to reshape his inner circle.

The prime minister is to conduct his first reshuffle since his landslide election victory today and though top tier allies look to be saved a number of big names are at risk.

Andrea Leadsom and Geoffrey Cox are among potential high profile casualties, while culture secretary Nicky Morgan is almost certain to go, having being appointed as a stop gap after being made a peer.

Senior ministers including Sajid Javid, Priti Patel and Dominic Raab are all expected to stay in place.

Live Updates

2020-02-13T08:35:45.040Z

