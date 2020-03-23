🔥Boris Johnson announces strict new lockdown measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson has announced strict new lockdown measures as coronavirus cases in the UK soar.

The Prime Minister said that from Monday night people will only be allowed to leave their home for very limited purposes including shopping for basic necessities, one form of exercise a day, medical need and travelling to work only when absolutely necessary.

Mr Johnson said people had been asked to stay at home during this pandemic: “And though huge numbers are complying – and I thank you all – the time has now come for us all to do more.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home. Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.

“That is why people will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes: shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible; one form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household; any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.”

Mr Johnson added: “To ensure compliance with the Government’s instruction to stay at home, we will immediately: close all shops selling non-essential goods, including clothing and electronic stores and other premises including libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship; we will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public – excluding people you live with; and we’ll stop social events, including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, but excluding funerals.

“Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed.”

It comes after a meeting of Cobra, the emergency committee, on Monday evening.

Earlier the Prime Minister’s spokesman said officials were studying a range of data showing footfalls on High Streets, public transport and parks and if social interaction was not reducing fast enough, they would take “whatever measures are necessary”.

Meanwhile the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK surged by 967 to 6,650 on Monday.

The national death toll also jumped to 336, with 55 new cases confirmed as of 1pm.

The Department of Health said a total of 83,945 people have now been tested in the country, 77,295 negative and 6,650 positive.

In England, a further 46 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have died, with four more fatalities in Wales and Scotland and one in Northern Ireland.

Announcing the new death toll, NHS England said all the patients had underlying health conditions. They were aged between 47 and 105.

Also on Monday evening, emergency legislation to respond to the coronavirus outbreak has cleared its first Commons hurdle, with MPs giving the Coronavirus Bill an unopposed second reading.

Meanwhile Dominic Raab and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) warned Brits travelling abroad that they should return to the UK as soon as possible.

Further closures to air routes may be enforced within the next 48 hours, possibly without notice, the FCO said.

Mr Raab said: “We are strongly urging UK travellers overseas to return home now where and while there are still commercial routes to do so.

“Around the world, more airlines are suspending flights and more airports are closing, some without any notice.

“Where commercial routes don’t exist, our staff are working round the clock to give advice and support to UK nationals.

“If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can.”