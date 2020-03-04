boris-johnson-announces-brits-who-self-isolate-over-coronavirus-will-receive-sick-pay-from-day-one

🔥Boris Johnson announces Brits who self-isolate over coronavirus will receive sick pay from day one🔥

News
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that statutory sick pay will be available from the first day of illness under emergency legislation to tackle the coronavirus.

