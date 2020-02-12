🔥Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn clash during PMQs over Jamaica deportation flight🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Jeremy Corbyn has slammed Boris Johnson over deportation flights to the Carribbean in a fiery clash in the Commons.

At Prime Minister’s questions, the Labour leader accused the government of being “cruel and callous” over its handling of the issue, saying it had “learned nothing” from the Windrush scandal.

Mr Corbyn cited the case of one offender “who came to this country aged five and was the victim of ‘county lines’ grooming and compelled to carry drugs”.

He said: “The Government has learned absolutely nothing from the Windrush scandal. This cruel and callous Government is trying to mislead the British people into thinking it’s solely deporting foreign nationals who are guilty of murder, rape and other very serious offences.”

Boris Johnson reacts during PMQs (PA)

The PM hit back: “It is entirely right that foreign national offenders should be deported in accordance with the law.”

The heated session came after a charter flight to Jamaica removed 17 people, some of whom have lived in the UK since they were children, who had been released from prison after serving time for serious offences.

The flight went ahead despite a last-minute order from the Court of Appeal.

Downing Street has confirmed that 25 foreign national offenders were prevented from being deported on the same flight.