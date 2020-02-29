boris-johnson-and-carrie-symonds-announce-they-are-expecting-a-baby-in-early-summer-and-are-engaged

🔥Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announce they are expecting a baby in early summer and are engaged🔥

News
John koli0

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced they are expecting a baby in the early summer and that they are engaged.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.”

More follows…

