🔥Borderlands 3 reveals Lovecraftian-themed expansion and Steam release date🔥

Get ready for some Eldritch action in Borderlands 3’s new expansion. The game is getting a new campaign-focused expansion and it will soon be released Steam

On Thursday night Gearbox announced at PAX East that the game would soon be getting an update, entitled Guns, Love, and Tentacles.

Speaking to GameSpot, Gearbox art director Jonathan Rancourt said: “We’re going for a strong contrast between those [Lovecraftian] landscapes. You’re going to be in a frozen wasteland where there are high mountain peaks that convey a sense of horror in some ways”.

With this downloadable content (DLC), Gearbox is adding a new planet which looks suitably frozen and arctic enough to be compared to the setting of Lovecraft’s Mountains of Madness story.

(2K/Gearbox Software)

The main story of the DLC is based around a wedding between male characters Sir Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs. Gearbox has said that while the setting looks spooky, this story will be light and enjoyable – it is Borderlands after all.

The icy planet they’ve chosen for a wedding venue just happens to be home to the corpse of a dead vault monster, who is, naturally, worshipped by a local cult intent on disrupting the nuptials.

Horror will be in no short supply here as you’ll be exploring a frozen wasteland, complete with pesky cultists to deal with.

The paid DLC will also bring back a fan favourite character Gaige, from Borderlands 2. Following the release of this expansion, Gearbox will continue to update the game, such as with the free update Mayhem Mode 2.0 patch coming in April.

Guns, Love, and Tentacles will release on March 26 and will offer players everything they’ve come to expect from a Borderlands expansion; new guns, bosses and class mods.

During the presentation, Gearbox also revealed that Borderlands 3 would finally launch on Steam on March 13. Until now the PC version of the game was an Epic Games Store exclusive. When Borderlands 3 launches on Steam, it will also support cross-play between Steam and the Epic Games Store.