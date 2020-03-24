🔥Boost for Tottenham with Harry Kane set to be fit for when football returns🔥

England captain Harry Kane says he will be fully fit in ‘two or three weeks’, in time for whenever professional football returns, as he urged people to ‘stay safe’.

The Tottenham striker has been sidelined since suffering a torn hamstring tendon on New Year’s Day and he underwent surgery in mid-January, before returning to outdoor training at the end of last month.

With football on hold until at least April 30 amid the coronavirus crisis, Kane is now set to be fit for the run-in should the Premier League season be completed at a later date. The 26-year-old said himself and his family are well, and insisted he is happy with the progress of his recovery.

“I’m not too far away – I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time,” he said. “I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness.

“From a rehab and personal point of view, I’m in a good place, I’m doing really well.

“I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

“Other than that, my family is well. Obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it’s a time to be together, to stay safe and hopefully everything will be alright.”

Having continued to train relatively normally for most of last week, Spurs finally shut their training ground on Thursday following the decision to further postpone professional football until the end of next month, at the earliest.

Kane has a home gym and is continuing to work on rehab while in isolation, with the club having prepared individual training plans for each players during the lockdown.

“It’s such a strange situation, no-one has been in this situation before,” said Kane in an interview with SpursTV. “Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can.

“So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can. We’ll just have to wait and see. I’m taking it all as it comes but for the time being, I’m in a good place, happy where I’m at and let’s see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho yesterday volunteered with charity Age UK and Love Your DoorStep in Enfield, near Spurs’ training ground, by preparing food parcels and other items for delivery to the more vulnerable members of the community.

“I am here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course you can donate food, money or be a volunteer,” Mourinho said on a video posted by Love Your DoorStep’s Twitter account.

Mourinho is not the only one at Tottenham who has taken steps to help the vulnerable this week, with defender Toby Alderweireld planning to buy dozens of electronic tablets for hospitals and nursing homes.

“The Belgian says he wants to help sick people stay in touch with family and friends during the Covid-19 pandemic.