🔥Books to read to get you through the Coronavirus pandemic🔥

The outbreak of coronavirus cancel culture has kiboshed even the best-laid plans (farewell to Europe, again). Yet it’s not just supermarket shelves emptying, as booksellers note a surprising uptick: Epidemic Lit.

Albert Camus’ La Peste, his 1947 novel about of how a deadly plague devastates a quarantined town, has seen year-on-year sales rise 300 per cent by March. Penguin rushed out a reprint of its English translation when stocks ran out last week. There’s also Dean Koontz’s “frighteningly relevant” 1981 novel The Eyes of Darkness, about a virus — a biological weapon created in China called “Wuhan-400” — that has sparked conspiracy theories and a 3,000 per cent rise in eBook sales. Tomes reflect the times.

Angst is in the air, and culture vultures are circling un­usual spots. Contagion, the 2011 Kate Winslet thriller about a fictional US centre for disease control floundering in a pandemic, has been topping the iTunes rental chart since January. But there can be solace in reading into the gloom. Our writers picked the books they’d self-isolate with…

The Children of Men by P D James

A rapidly depopulating Britain is ruled by a charismatic but unpredictable leader. Foreign workers are lured here and then forcibly repatriated once they burden the state. Young people are spoiled and entitled. Government is in the hands of a small, secretive group, and everyone is obsessed with puppies and kittens. Oh! God, I can’t bear it.

This is the 2021 (yep, I know) in which we find ourselves in P D James’s Children of Men, a thoroughly depressing little book that right now seems to get more relevant by the hour, let alone by the decade. The condition gripping the nation is mass infertility (lovers of The Handmaid’s Tale should give it a read) — the protagonist’s discovery of a healthy pregnant woman among a group of dissidents is the catalyst for a troubling thriller that ultimately leaves you with the message that really men shouldn’t be allowed to run anything, ever.

Nancy Durrant

The Stand by Stephen King

It starts with a cough. Then your neck swells, your nose starts bleeding and your eyes bulge out of their sockets. Death comes just hours later. When a US government-manufactured “superflu virus”, engineered as a biological weapon, accidentally escapes from a lab in California, over 99 per cent of the world’s population are wiped out in days. How the tiny handful of survivors navigate their way through what remains of a decimated civilisation is really what King’s superb 1978 post-apocalyptic blockbuster is all about. Forget loo paper and dried pasta, this is the stand between good and evil. And while comparisons between it and Covid-19 are already being made, as King himself has just tweeted, “coronavirus is not anywhere near as serious. It’s eminently survivable. Keep calm and take all reasonable precautions.”

And do get the 1990 revised uncut version. At 1,400 pages, it should see you through the worst.

Katie Law

Death In Venice by Thomas Mann

Thomas Mann’s Death in Venice is not a dystopian apocalypse but it is the classic about contagion. Gustav von Aschenbach, an ailing writer in his fifties, comes to Venice seeking to renew his health. Staying at the Grand Hotel des Bains on the Lido, he becomes obsessed with a beautiful 14-year-old Polish boy, Tadzio. Although he learns that the city is in the grip of a serious cholera epidemic, with the streets being disinfected, he cannot bring himself to leave or to warn Tadzio’s family.

Following the boy through the city, von Aschenbach loses him, becomes tormented by thirst and rashly consumes some over-ripe strawberries, as he meditates on love. A few days later, he is attacked by dizziness, “an increasing sense of dread, a feeling of hopelessness and pointlessness, although he could not decide whether this referred to the eternal world or to his personal existence”. As Tadzio’s family prepare to leave, von Aschenbach sees him one last time on the beach, seeming to smile and beckon to him — and he dies where he sits. I last read this story sitting on the terrace of the dilapidated Grand Hotel des Bains, looking out to the Adriatic. And now Venice itself is again gripped by disease, this time coming for us all.

David Sexton

The Last Man by Mary Shelley

Mary Shelley’s 1826 novel is an early pandemic read (only Daniel Defoe’s 1722 A Journal of the Plague Year precedes it) but it still wins on death count. Literally everyone except the narrator, Lionel Verney, is wiped out by a plague over seven years. The Frankenstein author wasn’t yet 30 years old when she wrote her dystopic fiction, but she’d already lost her husband in a shipwreck and three out of four of her children. Is the last man actually Shelley herself?

The story ends (spoiler alert) with Lionel visiting Rome, finding a sheepdog and setting sail around the world — an important takeaway for self-­isolation. Even if we get to the point of weeks with no human contact, at least we’ll still have the pets.

Katie Strick

On The Beach by Nevil Shute

Shute’s 1957 novel is set in Melbourne in the wake of nuclear attack, as a wave of deadly radiation edges from the northern hemisphere — a sci-fi novel that explores the extraordinary psychology of a population suffocated by collective doom. I read it as a teenager and found it chilling and — perversely — thrilling; when I heard that the French were suddenly reading La Peste en masse, it was Shute’s novel that I, strangely, wanted to reach for. The collective doom ­resonates now, as does the sense of governments trying to react to un­­precedented chaos.

Still, Shute’s story is not unremittingly bleak (honestly), and the storytelling is extraordinary.

Phoebe Luckhurst

Station Eleven by Emily St John Mandel

It feels somewhat counterintuitive to recommend reading a novel that’s set in the wake of a lethal flu that has just wiped out 99 per cent of the global population. And full disclosure: even its author, Emily St John Mandel, has said now probably isn’t the best time to start it. “Maybe wait a few months,” she replied to one curious Twitter mention. “It’s the worst book for aeroplane reading,” she warned another.

That said, in its stark portrayal of life after a pandemic, Station Eleven demonstrates the importance of the things we often take for granted. As a group of travelling musicians begin to contemplate rebuilding civilisation, music becomes a lifeline and an old graphic novel takes on heightened significance.

It’s a timely reminder of working together and recognising what’s important, and that isn’t shattered holiday plans or pesto-less supermarkets. So, against the author’s better judgment, I think now is as good a time as any to start reading Station Eleven.

Shannon Mahanty

The Road by Cormac McCarthy

You want cheerful escapism? Avoid ­Cormac McCarthy’s The Road like the plague. Yet I know few books that make me want to hold loved ones closer. The cause of this ashen end of days is never clear — it could be Covid-19, it could be runaway climate catastrophe, it could be a radioactive lemming — but it’s the spectacle of death and destruction that looms over the novel and haunted readers years beyond its pages. An unnamed father holds his son close as they trudge through an existence rendered pointless, save, crucially, for the fact that they have each other. The future is too short, the end all too near.

“What would you do if I died?” the boy asks his father. “I’d want to die, too,” he replies, with blunt tenderness. You’re never in total isolation when you can think of those you truly love.

Samuel Fishwick

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

Not to panic anyone unduly but there’s no loo roll in the supermarket. To get in the spirit of things, Suzanne Collins’ Hunger Games trilogy imagines a world where children from impoverished districts are randomly selected to fight each other to the death on live TV. The champs can move to the shiny Capitol where the rich live. But there’s always the option to save your chosen loved ones from fighting by yelling, “I volunteer as tribute!”, something we may now find ourselves declaring every time we step out of self-isolation to go to Sainsbury’s.

Bonus: there’s more “will they, won’t they?” tension in the love triangle between Katniss Everdeen and Peeta and Gale than the entire series of Love Is Blind.

Jessie Thompson