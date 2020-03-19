Book sales fall nationwide as local stores struggle to survive

The interior of the resurrected Webster Groves Bookshop, in a new space on North Gore Avenue, includes the same wood paneling, lighting style and original 50-year-old shelving as the original space.Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

As national book sales have dropped 10 percent, St. Louis-area independent stores are making day-by-day adjustments to stay in business during the coronavirus shutdowns.”If we have to close our doors completely as they have in San Francisco, with no ability to at least do online sales, it will be catastrophic to all involved,” says Kris Kleindienst, co-owner of Left Bank Books in the Central West End.The store, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, is offering free shipping on phone and online book orders. When they aren’t disinfecting surfaces, staff also will bring books out for curbside pickups, or, for $6, drive an order to a home in St. Louis and St. Louis County.The store, which has had 17 full- or part-time workers, is still open, but with neighboring restaurants closed, evening customers have almost disappeared. So the store is now closing at 8 p.m. (6 p.m. on Sundays) and will be reducing staff hours. “We are asking our elected officials locally to address this situation with the issuance of grants and support for small biz and their employees, waivers of rent programs, various forms of tax forgiveness and the like,” Kleindienst said by email.This week, NPD BookScan, which tracks about 85 percent of physical sales, reported big drops in children’s fiction and adult nonfiction books, according to a report by the Associated Press. Gains in sales were in nonfiction books for kids — notably workbooks purchased by parents whose children are now home from schools that have been closed because of the coronavirus.Like Left Bank Books, several other independent bookstores here are offering curbside pickups and shipping books to buyers. Most have always sold books online, but that option is now front and center. And while several stores also still open or have limited hours, others are finding new ways to connect.The Novel Neighbor on Big Bend Boulevard is not letting customers wander around the store — but owner Holland Saltsman said Thursday she uses the FaceTime option on her phone to walk a customer around shelves and show off titles available. She has also had people make appointments to come into her disinfected event space, and she brings books to them for viewing (although no touching). Buyers can then take purchases right from the store.The loss of author events has been “catastrophic” for Saltsman. She expected to sell at least 500 books at an event last week featuring Erik Larson at the St. Louis County Library. It was canceled at the last minute. So far, she’s sold just 40 of his popular “The Splendid and the Vile” about Winston Churchill during 1940.Nearby, The Webster Groves Bookshop was open Thursday, said worker Susie Bradley, who noted “a few” people were stopping in the small store on North Gore Avenue.The Book House, which dates to 1986, has limited hours at its location on Manchester Road in Maplewood, and its website asks customers to make appointments to come in. Likewise, Subterranean Books on Delmar Boulevard is closed to customers but also will take online orders, runs sales out for curbside pickup and has reduced shipping.Main Street Books in St. Charles was still open as of Thursday and can arrange private shopping time through appointment.Many stores in the town’s historic district are open, but usually Main Street Books only has a single family or small group of friends shopping at a time, said Emily Schroen, who owns the store with her parents.”It’s a good time to read,” she said, emphasizing that she’s hopeful the store will remain in business. “We don’t know what’s going happen. I am nervous, but I am not terrified.” She has two older part-time employees who are staying home. “I’m sad it’s come to a situation when they and their families fear for their health,” she said. But because she doesn’t pay a large staff, she said, “we’ll figure out a way to survive.”Online sales are robust for Main Street and people are buying gift cards: When they cash them after the outbreak is over, they’ll get a 15% discount. Schroen’s also offering free media shipping anywhere in the country.Many major publishers are suspending payments from booksellers for 60-90 days.”If things continue like they have with no further mandates or substantial changes to our income, and additional extensions from vendors, we are hopeful we can manage another month,” Kleindienst said by email.”But we are not hopeful that there won’t be more restrictions, or an effect on buying habits as more people are out of work for longer. So basically, we are scrambling to maximize income while we can and restricting outflow to essentials.”Jane Henderson • 314-340-8107Book editor@STLbooks on Twitterjhenderson@post-dispatch.com

