🔥Book review: Tribes by David Lammy​🔥

This is, to put it politely, a paradoxical book. That is partly intentional. David Lammy is reflecting on the need for, and blessing of, group belonging —including his own quest for African roots — while also warning about the dangers of it.

It is also a lament about political polarisation from one of the most polarising, Twitter-warrior, politicians of recent years who is proud to describe Tory politicians as worse than Nazis.

Ten years ago Lammy was a politician who, it was said, hadn’t quite lived up to early promise, after becoming MP for Tottenham aged 27. But after the 2011 riots, which began on his patch, he won acclaim for his critique of nihilistic gang culture and his impatience with people on his own side who thought fatherlessness (his own father left when he was 12) did not matter.

He wrote a book Out of the Ashes, a blend of ideas from Left and Right, in which he was brave enough to point to shortcomings in his own African-Caribbean community, especially the men. Then three things happened—Brexit, the Windrush scandal and Grenfell — which turned him into an angry tribune.

The book provides some explanation. In the case of Windrush and Grenfell (a friend of his wife died in the fire), it was partly his own direct connection to the events that inspired his justified anger. But becoming a social media star was a factor too. He boasts about his 700,000 Twitter followers being more than the daily circulation of many national newspapers. But what social media stars tend to forget is that the Twitter nation with its large number of opinionated crackpots is not the nation.

If you were expecting a forensic unpacking of the two dismaying events, Windrush and Grenfell, that made him a national figure you will be disappointed. He skates over them, simply blaming the racism of the white establishment. Meanwhile most of the policy passages in the book just recycle centre-Left platitudes.

When he does depart from the script — for example on how to give voice to English national feeling — he is worth listening to. The best section of the book is a sympathetic account of why people voted Brexit from a zealous Remainer MP who insists Brexit is driven by xenophobia.

David Lammy attends the Midsummer Party for The Old Vic

There is a place for angry tribunes and despite his sectarian turn there are still things to admire about the new Lammy. He has poked the liberal self-regard of Oxbridge and the Comic Relief luvvies. And a life spent crossing class and race boundaries provides good memoir material here, whether recalling “wetting himself” the first time he was stopped and searched or reflections on the decline of Peterborough.

There is one big absence: he says almost nothing about the tribalism that is most destructive to his own community, gang culture and knife crime among inner city black youth.

If Lammy attributes this too to white racism, he doesn’t tell us. We know that victims and perpetrators are disproportionately young black men, many barely out of childhood. It is a shame that he has so little to say about why. The man who once challenged the self-destructive disaffection of inner-city black youth now seems content merely to echo it. That feels like a defeat for the idea the book is trying to promote.

Tribes: How Our Need to Belong Can Make or Break Society by David Lammy​ (Constable, £20), buy it here.