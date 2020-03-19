🔥Book review: Rake's Progress by Rachel Johnson🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

You have to hope Rachel Johnson is her own worst enemy, she’s so good at it. This memoir, trying to square her fierce opposition to Brexit with her even more unyielding loyalty to her brother, is remarkable for its radical honesty about her own failings.

When Boris backed Brexit, she thought his judgement faulty. The referendum result made her weep and she decided to actively oppose it, first by joining the Lib Dems, although, as she acknowledges, “whatever the question, they were not the answer”. Then in February last year, Chuka Umunna and 10 other MPs founded what was initially called The Independent Group, later Change UK, and she was stirred into action, agreeing to stand for the new party as their lead in the South West in the Euro elections in May. Until then, although part of such a political family, she had resisted any suggestion she should go into politics herself.

Change UK itself was itself a total failure, falling from 17 per cent support to a vote share of just 3.4 per cent in that election, with not a single Change UK MP elected, but even within this context Rachel Johnson was a particularly calamitous candidate, possessed of “reverse political skills”, hopelessly indiscreet. Her campaign wasn’t so much performance art as “Dadaist”, her brother told her afterwards.

At a party rally the week before the election, she rejected criticism from the Morning Star about having two Agas by making it clear her two Agas were “not in the same house”, and said she liked the Change UK family, because it was almost as dysfunctional as her own.

She also gave an interview to the Times in which she described herself as “the rat that jumps on the sinking ship… and now I’m jumping on another sinking ship with Change UK.”

“I had tried to be discreet and disciplined but, in the end, I always run my mouth”, she says. She does just that here too, spilling away fearlessly.

Aged six, she tells us, Boris announced he wanted to be “World King” when he grew up. He was responsible for getting the country over the line to vote Leave, she believes, and he has said it was childhood competitiveness with her that gave him his “psychological propulsion”. So maybe the disaster of Brexit is her fault? she wonders.

The memoir closes with Boris’s overwhelming victory last December. She anticipates his premiership as “all can-do optimism, a brighter future, longer bridges and bigger breasts”. A book from the Time Before, then.

Rake's Progress: My Political Midlife Crisis by Rachel Johnson (Simon & Schuster, £16.99)