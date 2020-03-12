The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The clue is in the title. This is the seventh thriller in the Joona Linna series from Swedish husband-and-wife team Alexander and Alexandra Ahndoril. It began in 2011 with The Hypnotist, and introduced readers to the Stockholm-based Finnish detective with blond hair, granite grey eyes and a habit of solving crimes no one else could.

It was an instant bestseller — the books have sold more than 14 million copies — but it wasn’t until the fourth novel, The Sandman, that we met Linna’s nemesis, Jurek Walter. He was a highly intelligent, emotionally manipulative serial killer not unlike Hannibal Lecter, who had a nasty way of getting into people’s minds.

Walter was a psychopath with a twin brother and a complex backstory that compelled him to bury his victims alive for months on end, causing such devastation to members of the victim’s family that they would often be driven to suicide.

When Linna and his partner Samuel Mendel came into Walter’s sights, both men went to extreme lengths to protect their relatives. Mendel failed, and Linna only just succeeded, at great personal cost.

Lazarus begins with a spate of excessively violent, vigilante-style murders in places as far apart as Oslo, Ystad and St Petersburg. There’s no reason to connect these deaths to Walter, whom Linna’s colleague, the gorgeous blonde policewoman Saga Bauer, killed at the end of The Sandman. But when Linna’s number is found on one of the murdered men’s smartphones, and his late wife’s skull is discovered in a victim’s deep freezer, he imagines the worst and concludes that Walter must have survived. But no one else — especially not Saga — believes that is possible.

As with the previous books, Lazarus is written in the fast and furiously paced present in short, bitty chapters that move quickly between characters and scenes to ramp up tension. This gives them an intense, cinematic feel.

Characters, even minor ones, are well-developed and credibly flawed with painful pasts. The plot is pretty twisty too, so why these books haven’t been turned into mainstream movies or a TV boxed set is anyone’s guess. Surely Scandi noir hasn’t had its day quite yet?

While Lazarus can be read as a standalone, it’s more enjoyable when read as a sequel to The Sandman. But be warned: it’s pretty bloodthirsty. I lapped it up.

Lazarus by Lars Kepler trans by Neil Smith (HarperCollins, £12.99), buy it here.