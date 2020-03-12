The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Sebastian Barry won the Costa for Days Without End, in which two ­soldiers from the Union army adopt a little girl from the Lakota tribe. Now the little girl has grown up and we get A Thousand Moons, her story.

She is called Winona — not her own name, which Thomas McNulty and his life companion, John Cole, can’t pronounce — but that of her dead sister. And that sets the tone for her life. Even the two men who love her take her name from her. For in this story she has value in this odd family, but none outside.

And it is an odd family. Thomas McNulty came to America from the Irish famine, so he is the one character that our author might be assumed to identify with, except that McNulty, the former soldier, likes to wear a dress, and dance in it. Winona’s other father, John Cole, is taciturn but ­affectionate.

The others in her world who care for her are Rosalee, a freed slave, and her brother Tennyson — “quite the prince of a man”, who sings like an angel. It’s them against the normal world — and when it approaches, they’re on their guard. But the normal world isn’t normal. In Tennessee after the Civil War, freed slaves are worthless, and Indians are worse than worthless — embers from a spent fire, as Winona observes. Even the doctor who removes a bullet from her arm talks aloud about how Indians don’t feel pain like us.

The men are hard; even the boy who wants to marry her, Jas Jonski, is a threat. She works as a clerk for a kindly lawyer, Briscoe, but kindness sets him apart. The men who seem good are ambiguous — the former colonel who comes to put things right in a lawless county may himself be a man of violence — and the bad men show elements of decency.

Barry made use of Charles Eastman’s hugely popular memoir, An Indian Boyhood, describing his earliest years among the Sioux, in writing the book, and for most readers, Winona’s voice when she recalls her past among her own people seems to ring true. And there are some of the aspects of being Indian that fans of Fenimore Cooper will recognise: the crashing noise that white men make in the wild and the Indian’s unerring tracking skills.

Is it possible for a male Irish author to channel the persona of a Native American woman? Of course; don’t be silly. Interestingly, the girl’s voice as narrator is fluent; when she talks, however, it’s in flawed English.

The narrative does grip you. Winona is raped, but can’t find the memory or the words to say by whom. Her fathers are outraged but impotent; Rosalee, the freed slave, has to clean her up afterwards and has no words for it either. Then there’s an attack on Tennyson, the gentle black man; afterwards he can’t name his attacker either in words and he can’t sing any more. Violence makes them mute.

Fluent: Sebastian Barry channels the persona of a Native American woman (AFP via Getty Images)

In the end we do find out the perpetrators, and it’s here, in the unravelling of the plot, that the story seems ­weakest. Barry lays it on just too thick.

And there are other aspects of the book that grate: all the good people are outsiders. When Winona does fall in love, it’s with another Indian girl, the feisty Peg. And the moral, that love is all that matters, while no doubt true, seems here to have a polemical aspect.

But the massacres, the lynchings (a freed man is mutilated and burnt for the alleged molesting of a white woman), the worthlessness of Indians under US law; that’s all true.

Winona calls herself “a ragged thing of an unwanted people”: that at least didn’t need to be made up.

