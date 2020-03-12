The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

What is poetry? John Carey asks at the start of this brief but comprehensive (or, to put it another way, cursory) history of the whole world’s poetry, running from the Epic of Gilgamesh to the late Les Murray.

He answers with confident brevity. “It is language made special, so it will be remembered and valued.” A good working definition. But, as a literary class warrior of long standing, Professor Carey also informs us at the end of this first chapter that “because no one knows what makes a poem immortal, it follows that the standards for judging poetry are subjective, not scientific facts… There are no rights or wrongs in aesthetic judgement, only opinions.”

You might have thought that such a complete rejection of objectivity might hamper Carey from making definitive statements himself, in his role as a scholar of world literature?

Au contraire. It liberates him to express his own personality: his antagonism to religion, his resentment of privilege, his preference for playing the man rather than the ball.

Throughout this amusing book, he gives himself free rein. Dante? “His beliefs are, for us, often repellent.” Moreover, “he does not seem to have been attractive as a man, either. He comes across as vengeful and unforgiving.” Our great nonsense poets? “Lear was gay and an epileptic; Dodgson had a weakness for scantily clad little girls.” Baudelaire? “His self-pity can pall.”

Covering so much ground so fast, the professor has little choice but to simplify and, like all effective educators, proclaim the bleeding obvious as if it was news. “Like death, love is one of poetry’s perennial subjects,” he tells us. “William Wordsworth grew up in the Lake District and it had a profound influence on him and his poetry.”

Unavoidably, this patter is often reminiscent of Arthur Mee’s Children’s Encyclopedia or indeed 1066 and All That.

Horace is “chiefly remembered for a single masterpiece, The Odes”. “Sappho is the only Greek poet apart from Homer that most people have heard of today.”

Yet there are useful longer explications of favourite poets, such as Chaucer, Donne and Yeats, amid the concise summaries.

And, of course, value judgements abound. Browning’s The Ring and the Book? “Not much read now, it is one of the all-time wonders of verbal art.”

This characterfully compered mini-anthology would make a great guide for anyone just beginning to explore poetry, at any age.

A Little History of Poetry by John Carey (Yale, £14.99)