This is exactly what it was like. The sounds and smell, the staff, the dented decency, the first names and frayed carpets, the foul canteen food, the long hours, the pushy men and families juggling childcare, the drink and the curries, the absurdity and energy of being part of a very small group of people trying to run a medium-sized fading world power from behind a black door in a rambling terrace in a famous cul-de-sac in central London.

I had a short and not very glorious spell working in Downing Street in the middle of the time described in Kate Fall’s fluent, wise and entertaining book. She was the PM’s deputy chief of staff and her account brings it all back: working in a place where you have to try very hard not to feel hopelessness, as the world happens while Larry leaves cat hairs on your chair, the computers crash and the Prime Minister needs something funny to say in a video message about to be recorded for something like International Lasagne Day.

This life wasn’t for me, or a lot of other people, but it was for Kate. She was never hopeless: she was a rock, a friendly, focused face just outside the Prime Minister’s door, the gatekeeper a few steps from power. The best books on government are often written by those who can watch as well as do: John Colville’s diaries of working for Chamberlain and Churchill in the war are an example. Fall’s compelling memoir of Cameronism falls into that category. In places it is very funny, and it often catches the absurd, the sort of day I remember which began watching the Prime Minister board the deadly black whale of a Trident sub to see how a nuclear war would be launched, and moved on to an unexpected stop at a Morrison’s supermarket where he wanted to buy some fish to cook for the weekend.

Scratch the surface, though, and you’ll find a book which is also more serious and acute than that. It offers one of the best analyses so far of what was good about Cameron’s government, and what didn’t work. Fall is rightly proud of Cameron’s honourable effort to build and sell to voters a progressive, liberal centre-Right Conservatism which was once a winner, but now seems as distant as the Corn Laws. The longer we are without it, the more it will be missed.

On the move: David Cameron and Kate Fall catches up on work while travelling during the 2010 general election campaign (Andrew Parsons)

She captures, too, the pace of the big moments, especially getting ready for televised debates which emerge from this account as one of the big moments of political life. This is politics as it used to be: social media hardly gets a mention, everyone has Blackberries (remember them?) But she’s sharp about what was missing. Loyalty, she feels, from Michael Gove and adviser Steve Hilton (without asking what it was about their prime ministerial friend which led them to desert him — a sense, perhaps, that it was being in government that mattered most to him, not where it led). She’s good on the way men shoved their way forward, while people like Fall, more able than most of them, got things done.

We know how it ends of course. The concluding section on Europe is ghastly. But don’t blame Kate for that.

The Gatekeeper by Kate Fall (HQ, £16.99), buy it here.