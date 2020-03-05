🔥Book of the week: Our House is On Fire by Malena and Beata Ernman, Svante and Greta Thunberg​🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Greta Thunberg is the Joan of Arc of climate change activism, inspiring quasi-spiritual devotion among her followers and fury among sceptics such as Donald Trump, who tweeted: “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem” after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019.

Among Thunberg’s critics are those who find it impossible to believe that a waiflike Swedish teenager with Asperger’s syndrome could galvanise a global protest movement. Such doubters claim that her campaign is not her own but that she is manipulated by her parents, the opera singer Malena Ernman, who represented Sweden in the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest, and the actor Svante Thunberg.

Greta’s father denied the claims on Radio 4’s Today programme last year, saying that he and his wife had warned their daughter: “If you are going to do it, you’re going to have to do it by yourself.” Now the Thunberg-Ernmans have published a book — part memoir, part manifesto — that offers an insight into their family life.

Authorship of Our House is on Fire is credited to the entire family, including Greta’s younger sister Beata, but the primary narrative voice is Malena’s. The book is arranged in 108 “scenes” which follow a roughly chronological trajectory.

It sketches in Malena’s childhood (enlivened by trips to a convent in northern England where her mother’s best friend, a nun, dwelt: “This is probably why I swear so much on stage”), her pregnancy with Greta, Svante’s decision to sacrifice his career for hers (“So now I’m a housewife,” he explained to “my colleagues Maestro Barenboim and Cecilia Bartoli”) and her fame: “I was 38-years-old before I became a celebrity”. When Greta was 11, she began “disappearing into some kind of darkness… She stopped playing the piano. She stopped laughing. She stopped talking. And she stopped eating”. Bullied at school, she was eventually diagnosed with high-functioning Asperger’s.

Meanwhile, Beata also began to exhibit alarming symptoms, unable to tolerate any sound (other than the pop group Little Mix) and accusing her mother of caring only about Greta. The strain was such that Malena suffered repeated breakdowns.

The account of these travails, interspersed with exhortations on climate change, occupies much of the book, which was published in Sweden just before Greta began her school strike. This modest act of civil disobedience, which ignited a worldwide protest movement, is first mentioned towards the end of the narrative, in scene 83.

While Greta’s international fame will undoubtedly secure a wide audience for the book, it is hard to see what it offers its readers. Those avid for personal gossip about the Thunberg/Ernman family will find little to satisfy their curiosity, unless they are particular fans of Malena.

Critics sceptical that Greta’s initiative was entirely her own may find their doubt fuelled by Malena’s eloquent accounts of her own climate activism, while those convinced by climate change science may be dismayed by the book’s eccentricity. Malena’s argument that feminism, mental health and climate activism are interconnected is persuasive but her insistent iterations are strikingly less potent than Greta’s restrained passion. And although Greta and Beata presumably consented to the dramatic descriptions of their mental health problems, these nevertheless feel extremely intrusive.

While something may have been lost in translation — the prose is idiosyncratic, single-sentence paragraphs abound — and when not confounding the reader with dire statistics, Malena is the mistress of the untelling detail: we learn more about the family dogs (Moses, a golden retriever, and Roxy, a “coal-black” rescue Labrador from southern Ireland) than we do about the unnamed Syrian refugee family to whom the Thunberg-Ernmans offered temporary accommodation in 2015.

Only when Malena is discussing herself does the narrative switch from monochrome to glorious technicolour. “This could have been my story,” she writes and despite her claim that “autobiographies don’t really interest me”, a straightforward memoir might have been a wiser choice of project than this uneasy account of painful family dynamics, awkwardly (and, it is hard not to feel, somewhat expediently) hitched to the environmental issues of which Greta has become a global symbol.

Our House is On Fire: Scenes of a Family and a Planet in Crisis by Malena and Beata Ernman, Svante and Greta Thunberg​ (Allen Lane, £16.99), buy it here.