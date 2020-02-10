🔥Bong Joon Ho's translator Sharon Choi is the surprise star of awards season 2020🔥

From sandwich-toting child actor Julia Butters to EE Baftas Rising Star winner Michael Ward, plenty of exciting breakout stars have made their mark on awards season.

But there’s one person who has been a cut above the rest, playing a vital role in some of the biggest moments of the past two months and last night, the Oscars.

Sharon Choi, a 25-year-old Korean-American filmmaker who currently resides in Seoul, has appeared on some of the world’s biggest stages thanks not her movies (though that success will surely come one day) but her side-gig: Working as Bong Joon Ho’s translator.

Choi began serving as the Parasite director’s interpreter at Cannes Film Festival last May but it’s at huge Hollywood ceremonies that she’s received the most attention.

Academy Awards 2020: Oscars Winners – In pictures

Sunday night’s Oscars saw Choi join Bong on stage for each of the film’s four history-making wins, dutifully translating his speeches for the crowd of A-listers and viewers at home.

It was via Choi that Bong, having just been crowned Best Director, said: Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that ‘The most personal is the most creative.’

“That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese. When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honour. I never thought I would win.

“When people in the U.S. were not familiar with my films, Quentin [Tarantino] always put my films on his list. He’s here, thank you so much. Quentin, I love you.

“And Todd [Phillips] and Sam [Mendes], great directors that I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the award into five and share it with all of you.

“Thank you. I will drink until next morning, thank you.”

Choi’s huge role in the speeches was soon praised by fans:

In the Oscars winners room, a reporter then brought a bashful smile to Choi’s face as they asked Bong about the fact Choi has been working on her own film about awards season(!) in recent months.

Choi then translated the conversation to the director who himself replied: “You already know she’s a filmmaker and she studied film at university… so I’m curious about her script.

“She is writing some feature length script. I am so curious about it.”

