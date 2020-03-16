🔥Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tested Positive For Coronavirus🔥

At this point, with large portions of several countries shut down, and the Coronavirus having impacted a pretty significant portion of the planet, it’s certainly clear that nobody is truly safe. Even Tom Hanks, globally recognized as the greatest living human being on the planet, has tested positive, and if just being the kindest person in the world can’t keep you safe, nothing can. Now the Coronavirus has been confirmed to infect Bond Girls as well, which should simply not be allowed.

Actress Olga Kurylenko, who played Camile Montes in Quantum of Solace, and who has appeared in everything from Tom Cruise film Oblivion to Terry Gilliam’s oft-delayed The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, recently confirmed to Instagram that she is now housebound after testing positive for Coronavirus. Check out her full comments below.

Olga Kurylenko reveals that she’s actually been sick for about the last week suffering from a fever and fatigue. The purpose of her post, ultimately, is to try and help spread the word that the virus us serious business and that people should treat it as such. The Ukranian-born actress is a French citizen and currently lives in France.

While the 40-year-old Kurylenko will almost certainly be fine, her isolation will help keep her from infecting others, including those who might infect more at-risk groups. The actress doesn’t reveal how she might have contracted the virus, it’s possible she doesn’t know.

Olga Kurylenko is far from the first to have a confirmed case of Coronavirus. Tom Hanks is probably the highest profile name to be dealing with the virus at this point. He and his wife Rita Wilson are in quarantine themselves in Australia, where Hanks was set to begin working on a new movie. In the same nation, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is currently in isolation as he awaits the results of testing which should be coming this week. The production of both films are on hold for the moment.

Of course, the schedule of future films being put on hold is less important to the industry as a whole than the fact that film releases have also pressed pause, as nothing new is set to open wide in theaters until April at the earliest, and it seems quite possible that even the films still on the calendar could get pushed back as well.

Even for those not at-risk, Coronavirus sounds a particularly ugly way to get sick, and so doing what you can to avoid it feels like the right move. Not only do you avoid carrying the disease to somebody who might be more susceptible to it, but you avoid spending this period of social distancing feeling like hell. If you’re just going to sit on the couch and binge watch movies, you might as well feel good while doing it.