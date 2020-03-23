🔥Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Shares Health Update After Coronavirus Diagnosis🔥

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people from all walks of life, and in the entertainment community, actress Olga Kurylenko is among the people who have been affected. Fortunately, Kurylenko, who played Camille Montes in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, the 22nd James Bond movie, is already on the mend from the coronavirus.

Sharing a picture of herself with her son on Instagram, Olga Kurylenko gave a health update to her followers in the caption, saying:

P.S. I have completely recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.

Olga Kurylenko shared on March 15 that she’d caught the coronavirus, revealing that she’d been ill for almost a week by that point and that her main symptoms were a fever and fatigue. By March 18, Kurylenko not only clarified that she’d been specifically tested for coronavirus, but she also said that her fever was gone and shared the vitamins and supplements she was taking to “help the immune system.”

Now with the coronavirus behind her, she gave a recap of what she’s been through and assured fans that with the exception of a lingering cough, she’s doing quite well and is enjoying getting to be with her son. Olga Kurylenko just one of the actors who has caught the coronavirus over the last several weeks, with others including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim.

Olga Kurylenko received a lot of attention for in Quantum of Solace, where Camille Montes was tracking down General Medrano, the man who murdered her family when she was a child. Because Medrano was in business with Quantum member Dominic Greene, Camille slept with him in order to get close to Medrano, and she subsequently crossed paths with Daniel Craig’s James Bond. With Bond’s help, Camille ultimately exacted vengeance on Medrano, and she and 007 went their separate ways by the end of the movie.

Although there were plans for Camille Montes to return in 2012’s Skyfall, Olga Kurylenko was absent from both that movie and 2015’s Spectre. Daniel Craig’s final James Bond outing, No Time to Die, opens in theaters this November, and while there will be plenty of returning faces, there’s no word about Camille showing up.

Olga Kurylenko’s other notable credits include Hitman, Oblivion, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, Johnny English Strikes Again and the Starz series Magic City. Her upcoming movies include Empires of the Deep and The Bay of Silence.

Along with the various actors who are dealing firsthand with this disease, the COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted in numerous movies that were about to come out being delayed, including No Time to Die, which was originally supposed to come out next month. Plenty of movies and TV shows that were in the midst of production have also been halted until further notice.

Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on how the coronavirus is impacting the film industry, and look through our 2020 release schedule for what movies are still set to come out later this year.