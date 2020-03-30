🔥Bond Girl Lea Seydoux Has Seen No Time To Die, Here’s What She Thinks🔥

As far as movie franchises go, there are few quite as massive and long-running as the James Bond movies. 007’s adventures as an MI6 agent have enthralled audiences for decades, and Eon Productions is showing no signs of slowing down. But Daniel Craig’s tenure as Bond will come to an end with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die. The highly anticipated blockbuster has been pushed back a number of times, but actress Lea Seydoux was able to see the theatrical cut. And she even shared her thoughts on Bond 25.

Lea Seydoux will be making her second appearance in the Bond franchise with No Time to Die, playing psychiatrist Dr. Madeleine Swann. She’s reprising the role she debuted back with Spectre, one of many returning characters set to appear in the next movie. No Time to Die was pushed back seven months over concerns over the global COVID-19 pandemic, Seydoux recently spoke to the movie’s contents, saying:

There’s a lot of emotion in this Bond. It’s very moving. I bet you’re going to cry. When I watched it, I cried, which is weird because I am in it.

Well, this is exciting. It looks like Cary Joji Fukunaga has crafted an especially emotional movie for Daniel Craig’s swan song as Bond. It’s so emotional that even cast members like Lea Seydoux were affected, despite already knowing the contents of the No Time to Die.

Lea Seydoux’s comments to The Daily Mail are sure to pique the interest of longtime Bond fans, who have been eagerly anticipating No Time to Die’s release. The wait has been especially painful given its myriad delays, which have left the generations of moviegoers to try to stay patient for Bond’s return to theaters. Luckily, it appears that the movie will be worth it.

Daniel Craig’s time as 007 has seen the franchise make some big changes, including embracing serialized storytelling. While Bond movies have historically been an anthology series, each movie starring Craig is connected to the last. His actions are informed by the events of his previous big screen adventures, with characters and plot lines helping to connect each blockbuster.

And with No Time to Die marking the final installment in this slate of movies, it’s no doubt going to be an emotional journey or James Bond. The movie’s trailers show Lea Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann and Bond on a high speed car chase, with 007 claiming that something from her dark past has come back to bite them. The movie will also see the return of Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Whishaw.

No Time to Die is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 25th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.