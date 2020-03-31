🔥Bombs, boiling oil and Benedict Cumberbatch — I'm surviving lockdown by rewatching Spooks🔥

So far there’s been an embassy hijack, far-Right plots to bring down the government, and a bomb in a laptop. And that’s before we talk about the infamous vat of boiling oil. These are not the most obvious events in which to find solace when faced with current realities, but eight hours into rewatching Spooks — all 10 series are now available on iPlayer — I appear to have discovered an unexpected way of dampening the ambient coronavirus anxiety.

Even as I hum the theme tune I know it’s weird. Who deals with a pandemic lockdown by mainlining a BBC1 drama from 2002? Still less one that takes itself so ridiculously seriously and has an episode about germ warfare in the capital halfway through the second series.

But the moment Tom, Zoe and Danny swagger onto screen doing their intense spy faces, my shoulders drop. It’s what other (perhaps more normal) people feel when checking in with the customers of Central Perk, or relaxing into the non-stop twinkle of the Bake Off tent. It’s why the plan to read a lot of improving literature has already been ditched.

And it is also why my husband is constantly trying to wrestle back the remote control to put on Blackadder. He cannot believe my stony response to it. But I didn’t grow up watching Blackadder, and the power of nostalgic television is in its familiarity; the faint scent of previous viewings that hangs gently in the sitting-room air. It’s the comfort of knowing exactly what is going to happen — even if that thing is a secret bugging mission about to go horribly wrong — in a time when uncertainty haunts our lives.

There’s an uncomplicated joy in meeting beloved characters again: old friends you can welcome onto your sofa for a long-overdue catch-up. You can while away your indoor evenings with David Oyelowo when he was barely out of drama school; kick back with Keeley Hawes, Nicola Walker and Matthew Macfadyen so scrubbed and youthful they make you ache for your twenties.

In the last episode I watched, a practically teenaged Benedict Cumberbatch turned up to deliver a few lines.

It provokes that deliciously sweet-sorrow feeling you get when you catch sight of yourself in an old photo: so young, so totally unaware of your beauty.

You might think you’re rewatching old television for a reminder of how good television used to be; really it’s a prompt for how great you used to be.

And that’s the real joy of nostalgia television. Just a glimpse of a V-neck sweater and unflattering work trousers — as worn by every woman on the Spooks “grid” — is enough to transport me back to my first job and old houseshares; times without responsibilities. It’s the telly equivalent of shrugging on your best Nineties slip dress and blow-drying your Rachel bob, but without the threat of catching sight of yourself in the mirror.

And the best news? I’ve still got another 78 hours of Spooks to get through. See you after lockdown.

What Instagram was made for

Monty Don (BBC)

I’ve always felt lucky to have a garden, and spring is when the cold autumn toil is rewarded: tulips sunbathe; narcissi dance in the breeze. Those without outside space are pouring love into the green friends who brighten kitchens and sitting rooms. But while urban greenery has never felt so important, there’s also something special about a garden with scale — and snaps by Monty Don of his garden waking from its winter slumber are what Instagram was made for.