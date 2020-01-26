🔥Bombay Bicycle Club hint they’re playing Glastonbury this summer🔥

Following a performance on Radio 1′ Live Lounge session with Clara Amfo of ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’, the title track from their latest album, the group responded to a message from a fan which hinted they were returning to Worthy Farm for a fifth time.

When asked by a fan “Glastonbury please, any comments?” the band said that they were “working on it.”

Glastonbury 2020 will take place from June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already announced as headliners. Diana Ross will fill the Sunday legends slot.