🔥Bolton lawyer implies that White House leaked book manuscript🔥

January 27, 2020 | 1: 23pm

The attorney for former national security adviser John Bolton released a scathing statement Monday implying that White House officials were responsible for the leak of details from his forthcoming book.

“It is clear, regrettably, from The New York Times article published today that the prepublication review process has been corrupted and that information has been disclosed by persons other than those properly involved in reviewing the manuscript,” attorney Charles J. Cooper said in a prepared statement.

Cooper added that he submitted Bolton’s manuscript to the National Security Council’s records management division on Dec. 30 to allow them to confirm that no classified information was included, something that is standard for ex-government officials who have written books.

“We submitted the manuscript…on the assurance that the ‘process of reviewing submitted materials is restricted to those career government officials and employees regularly charged with responsibility for such reviews’ and that the ‘contents of Ambassador Bolton’s manuscript will not be reviewed or otherwise disclosed to any persons not regularly involved in that process.’”

In the Dec. 30 letter, which Cooper released a copy of along with his statement, he asked the White House to expedite the review process due to the “highly time-sensitive” publishing schedule.

Cooper did not respond to The Post’s request for further comment.

Cooper’s statement comes a day after details of portions of Bolton’s book were leaked to the New York Times, specifically including claims Trump told Bolton that the withholding of military aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats during an August 2019 meeting.

Following the leak of the manuscript, Trump took to Twitter to deny the claims.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney similarly denied Bolton’s claims in a statement released by his attorney Bob Driscoll Monday.

“The latest story from the New York Times, coordinated with a book launch, has more to do with publicity than the truth. John Bolton never informed Mick Mulvaney of any concerns surrounding Bolton’s purported August conversation with the President. Nor did Mr. Mulvaney ever have a conversation with the President or anyone else indicating that Ukrainian military aid was withheld in exchange for a Ukrainian investigation of Burisma, the Bidens, or the 2016 election.

“Furthermore, Mr. Mulvaney has no recollection of any conversation with Mr. Giuliani resembling that reportedly described in Mr. Bolton’s manuscript, as it was Mr. Mulvaney’s practice to excuse himself from conversations between the President and his personal counsel to preserve any attorney-client privilege.”

Trump is undergoing an impeachment trial in the Senate over his alleged withholding of the critical military aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine in exchange for the announcement of an investigation into Joe Biden, his chief political rival in the 2020 election.

Earlier this month, Bolton, who clashed with administration officials over Ukraine policy, said he was will to testify at the Senate impeachment trial.