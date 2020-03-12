Red House, a garage turned “sunburnt end-of-terrace house” in East Dulwich, and Pheasants, a controversial glass-and-steel home in Henley, are the first inspiring builds to make the Riba House of the Year 2018 shortlist.

The results were revealed at the end of last night’s opening episode of Grand Designs: House of the Year.

Presenter Kevin McCloud has been joined by architect Damion Burrows and design expert Michelle Ogundehin to lead us on a snoop around the 20 contemporary, cutting-edge properties longlisted by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Each week, he will reveal which two of the five featured homes have made it onto the shortlist, before announcing the winner of the prestigious prize at the end of the four-part series on Wednesday 28 November.

Inside the UK homes shortlisted for Riba House of the Year 2018

RED HOUSE, EAST DULWICH, LONDON

Red House in East Dulwich, in south-east London, stands out for its success in playfully asserting itself as a modern building in a row of period conversions, while giving a nod to its Victorian neighbours in its decorative detailing.

Described by Kevin as a “cheeky rebel”, it was built from the same red bricks used as accent bricks in the existing terrace, suggesting it belongs on the street despite its high-impact colour.

The patterned, tiled thresholds of the surrounding homes are echoed in the stunning, intricately-patterned section of facade that cost £15,000 to make and sits above an arched window to the side of the understated black entranceway. This unusual, striking feature that has become the building’s motif is best described during the programme as “like hanging a small family car off your house”.

Inside, a double-height hallway leads into a split-level, three-storey home offering nearly 1,500sq ft of living space.

Strategic glazing: interspersed courtyards bring light and greenery into the living space

The team from 31/44 Architects were faced with complex geometry due to a kink in the road and the angled side of the next-door house. They conquered this obstacle by designing an unconventional, sunken ground floor cleverly arranged around courtyards that introduce plenty of light and greenery into the open-plan layout and provide cheery glimpses of the red brick exterior.

The oak staircase with its fresh white balustrades is a statement feature, as is the hidden door into the downstairs bathroom, which owner Daisy particularly enjoys.

Red House cost less than half a million pounds to build; “a steal considering the spatial configuration,” notes Damion.

PHEASANTS, HENLEY, OXFORDSHIRE

Modernist riverside home Pheasants caused uproar with local residents in traditional Henley in Oxfordshire.

Its owners faced a titanic struggle to win planning permission, meaning their passion project took more than a decade to complete.

Divisive: the Riba judges love Pheasants but the neighbours weren’t so sure (Riba)

Designed by Sarah Griffiths and Amin Taha, this house challenges convention at every turn, from the S-shaped line of concrete that seemingly defies gravity hanging above glass walls to the beautiful perforated Corten steel ribbon that hugs the ground floor living space.

The oversized reflecting pool in the garden adds an elegant, luxurious touch that highlights the ambitious architecture, while the interiors are full of top-light with dramatic panoramic views.

STILL TO COME…

The houses in the running for Riba House of the Year 2018

Other properties in the running to win the award – and yet to be featured on Grand Designs: House of the Year – include a derelict East London gin distillery given a fresh lease of life as a modern family home; a farm shed on the edge of a North Yorkshire village converted into a “part country cottage, part classical villa”; and a black timber-clad house on the outskirts of Belfast built for just £100,000.

“It’s very exciting to be back for a fourth season of Grand Designs: House of the Year with more architectural rich pickings from the very best new homes in the country,” said Kevin.

“Each year, we plot how these exemplars are shaping the architectural landscape of the country and our time as we approach the end of the second decade of the 21st century.

“I say this because although these homes are sometimes expensive and ambitious, they contain ideas and innovation that will help shape the volume housing of the next twenty years – an important reason to watch the series.”

The next episode of Grand Designs: House of the Year airs on Wednesday 14 November at 9pm on Channel 4