🔥Boeing: Rises on considering production pause due to coronavirus🔥

Boeing Co’s shares up 6% at $103.50 premarket after a Reuters’ report said planemaker considers production pause

Reuters reported on Thursday the U.S. planemaker was leaning towards a temporary work stoppage at its twin-aisle jetliner factories to the prevent the spread of coronavirus

Boeing has not made a final decision on the timing and duration for such a halt as it is weighing health guidance and broader impacts to its supply chain

Boeing, which employs 70,000 people in Seattle’s Puget Sound area, had some 14 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday

Co, an economic heavyweight, has been hammered by dual crises of 737 MAX grounding and coronavirus outbreak and plans a full drawdown of an existing $13.8 billion loan to battle worsening liquidity

Boeing up in premarket trade after four days of heavy selling as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the global aviation sector (Reporting by Rachit Vats)