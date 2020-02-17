🔥Body of woman, 55, found after she was swept away by flood water🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The body of a woman swept away by flood water has been found, police confirmed.

The woman, named as 55-year-old Yvonne Booth from Great Barr in Birmingham, was swept away in Tenbury, Worcestershire on Sunday.

Her family said in a statement: “Yvonne is a very much loved member of our family and we are all devastated by this news.”

“We appreciate the continued support from the emergency services. We would like to ask for our privacy at this time.”

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding from West Mercia Police added: “We are sad to report that a body has been found during our search and rescue operation in Tenbury.

“Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place we believe this to be Yvonne, who tragically was swept into flood water on Sunday. Specially trained officers have given her family this terrible news and are supporting them.”

