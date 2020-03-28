Body found rolled up in carpet in eastern Missouri

DOE RUN, Mo. — Two people are in custody after the body of a Missouri man was found wrapped in a large piece of carpet.Authorities say the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony D. O’Harver of Farmington. The body was discovered around 7: 30 a.m. Friday. St. Francois County deputies responding to a property damage call found the body near the property of the person reporting the damage.Two Farmington residents, a 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old man, were arrested. It wasn’t immediately clear if formal charges have been filed.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.

ST. LOUIS — People charged with nonviolent crimes are not the only ones getting out of jail in St. Louis and St. Louis County ahead of the cor…

Jeffrey Sakurai is facing several counts after authorities say he had repeated sexual contact with an underage girl.

Detectives got Anthony Thomas’ name from the grocery-delivery service and the victim identified him in a photo lineup, police said.

Chicory T. Griffin was charged in St. Louis County with a dozen felony counts including first-degree assault, domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Detectives got Anthony Thomas’ name from the grocery-delivery service and the victim identified him in a photo lineup, police said.

The man was 21 and from St. Louis, authorities said Tuesday. They have not said why the man fled from deputies and opened fire on them.

The jail also allowed an inmate to attend a family funeral on Saturday and took him back in, raising some fears of exposure

Industry experts say coronavirus has had an impact on ammo sales since mid-February.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said squatters have been known to be inside the building.

Owen P. Reifsteck, 32, died Tuesday morning in the wreck on Interstate 64 (Highway 40).