Body found outside burning vehicle in Wellston

The Major Case Squad is investigating a homicide in Wellston after a body was found outside a burning vehicle late Thursday night.The fire was in the 6100 block of Ella Avenue about midnight Thursday. Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the squad during this investigation, said the person who died has not been identified.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-427-8000.

