🔥Body found in river during search for missing 13-year-old🔥

The body of a boy, believed to be aged 13, has been found in a river in Durham.

Durham Police said the body was found after a search was launched following reports a person had gone into the River Wear, near Toronto Bridge, on Sunday.

The force said in a statement: “​We are sorry to report a body has been found in the River Wear near Bishop Auckland.

“A multi-agency search operation was launched last night following reports that a person had gone into the river near Toronto Bridge.

“Sadly, the body of a teenager was found in the river this morning. Formal identification has yet to take place, but it is believed to be the body of a 13-year-old boy.

“His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“We would like to thank our colleagues from Teesdale and Weardale Search and Mountain Rescue Team, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, National Police Air Service (NPAS) and the Coastguard for their assistance during the search.”

