🔥Bobby Deol defending nepotism? ‘People not getting work talk about it’, he says🔥

Bobby DeolVideo screenshot

The nepotism debate has been going on for long and good. While it’s true that the industry is fully up to the brim when it comes to having star kids, but at the same time, talent knows no relations and boundaries. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are proof that no matter you are a star kid, what speaks is the work you present.

However, Ananya Panday who is the newest star kid to enter the tinsel town rocked the internet with her comment on struggles and since then the debate initiated much earlier by Kangana Ranaut has deepened.

‘Nepotism is an excuse’

Adding new views on the subject is veteran actor Dharmendra’s son Bobby Deol who feels that nepotism is a veil or just an excuse which people who are not getting work, use!

Wow, that’s quite a statement. Deol spoke his views about nepotism during an interview with Times Now where he said: “everybody is a complainer.” “I think it’s just a new word that has become very popular. Everybody is a complainer; everybody likes to complain when they don’t get work. So, you find reasons for not getting work,” the actor commented.

Bobby DeolTwitter

Bobby himself can be attributed as a product of nepotism which somehow made it even difficult for him to not match up to his father’s name. While he has been a part of some of the great films like ‘Badal’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Housefull 4’ to name a few, Bobby didn’t manage to shine like his contemporaries.

Adding to his views, the quinquagenarian said, “The people who are not getting work are in majority, so people talk about nepotism. I didn’t have work for so many years but I never cried about it.”

Ananya Panday sparks row over her ‘nepotism’ remark

The term again came to limelight when newbie Ananya Panday shared her views on nepotism following which she was heavily trolled by netizens. Meanwhile, ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took a jibe at the comment.

“I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle,” she had said.

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi

But taking a swipe at this, Siddhant threw sarcasm and said, “The difference is ‘jahaan humare Sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams get fulfilled).”

Bobby’s declining career

The actor has also admitted to making some questionable choice earlier in his career. However, he regained limelight when Remo D’Souza offered him a pivotal role in the Salman Khan starrer ‘Race 3’.

Race 3: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib SaleemTwitter

Bobby turned 51 on Monday and apparently celebrated his day with son Aryaman in New York and also treated fans with a refreshing picture of the two.