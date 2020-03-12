1 of 2

Bob Weir performs at the party for the film “Long Strange Trip” during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Arlo Guthrie talks during a concert at a Woodstock 50th anniversary event in Bethel, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is hosting a series of events Thursday through Sunday at the bucolic 1969 concert site, 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros has postponed its March 18 concert at Stifel Theatre to October, and Arlo Guthrie has canceled his March 18 show at Touhill Performing Arts Center, both because of concerns surrounding the coronovirus outbreak.– Bob Weir and Wolf Bros show at Stifel Theatre on March 18 moves to Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.In a statement, the band said: “The health and wellbeing of our live music community is of the utmost importance. So, while we all deal with the effects of coronavirus (Covid-19) we will be rescheduling our remaining Bob Weir and Wolf Bros headline dates. Thank you for your continued support, the audiences have been incredible on this tour, the shows have been the kinda stuff we live for and we can’t wait to get back out there with you. In the meantime, be good to yourselves, and to each other, and please take preventative actions as recommended by the CDC and WHO.”All tickets for the shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds are available at point of purchase.– Arlo Guthrie’s March 18 concert at Touhill Performing Arts Center is canceled ‘after careful consideration and out of concern for his audiences…Although we’re disappointed in this unexpected change to the ‘20/20 Tour’ schedule, we feel it’s best to be cautious and keep everyone healthy.”