🔥Bob Marley's former girlfriend is fundraising to keep her Chelsea home🔥

Esther Anderson’s service charges battle — and other famous homes…

Esther Anderson, former girlfriend of Bob Marley, has launched a fundraising appeal so she can continue living in her flat in Cheyne Row, Chelsea.

She bought the flat in 1968 and claims she wrote I Shot The Sheriff there with the late reggae legend, whose other classic hits include Get Up, Stand Up.

Iconic photos of Bob Marley and the Wailers were taken by Anderson on the nearby steps of Albert Bridge in 1973.

Now 76, she says she could lose her home in a disagreement over what she claims are “inflated” service charges.

Property management company TPS Estates is prosecuting her, with a possession hearing due to take place this week.

To raise £10,000 towards the charges and legal fees she has launched a GoFundMe page, hashtag #GetUpStandUpforEsther, on which she says: “Every night for the past month I have gone to bed in tears, anxious… I have to overcome this nightmare somehow.”