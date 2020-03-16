🔥Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge cancelled for first time since WW2 due to coronavirus outbreak🔥

The Boat Race, staged between the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The historic race, first contested in 1856, was set to be staged on the River Thames on March 29 but has been called off for the first time since the Second World War.

On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would stop supporting mass gatherings such as large sporting events, and minutes later Boat Race organisers confirmed the event, which usually draws thousands of people out onto the banks of the river, has been axed.

Robert Gillespie, Chairman of The Boat Race Company Limited, said: “Given the unprecedented situation our country and each of us as individuals faces, the public good far outweighs all other considerations.

“Cancellation of The Boat Race is therefore clearly the correct decision, but it is not without sad consequence. Our thoughts are very much with the athletes who have worked so hard and made immense sacrifices to represent their University and are now unable to do so.

“To cancel is not an easy decision and we realise this news will undoubtedly disappoint all those who look forward to the Race – whether watching on the riverbanks, on TV or online. We would like to thank our partners, fans, the local businesses & community for their support.”