🔥Blunder sees Hempstead instead of Hampstead painted on north London streets🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Passers-by have been amused to spot an error in road markings in Camden Town, where the word “Hemp-stead” appeared instead of “Hampstead”.

Photos of the large bold white capital letters in Camden High Street were shared widely on social media.

Some Londoners found the marking ironic, recognising that it pointed from Camden Tube station towards Camden Lock, which has long been a renowned destination for an array of hemp-based products.

“Well it is Camden, so not entirely incorrect,” said one.

Others joked that the “Hempstead” spelling reflected the accents of some wealthy NW3 residents.

“Well, it’s posh innit?” one person said.

Some Twitter users pointed out that the sign did point towards Hemel Hempstead – albeit from a long distance away.

“To be fair, it’s also in the right direction for Hemel, so not a complete loss,” said one.

The markings are believed to have been painted as part of a Transport for London revamp of Camden Town’s Britannia Junction.

One of the first people to tweet the botched marking, @Akstylelondon, said the signs had “honestly made my day – also considering all the negativity we are all experiencing”.

David Sockett, Head of Project and Programme delivery at TfL said: “We’d like to apologise for the unfortunate spelling error on Camden High Street, where work had been carried out to make Britannia Junction safer.

“The error has now been rectified.”