🔥Blumhouse’s The Hunt Trailer: Watch A Killer Cast Fight For Their Lives🔥

Blumhouse’s latest horror offering, The Hunt was pulled from the release calendar last summer when the buzz surrounding it became too controversial. It was bad timing – to put things lightly and the fate of the film became quite unclear. Now, it looks like The Hunt is back and ready to hit theaters. Check out the latest trailer below:

Talk about packing a punch! This new look at The Hunt is owning the controversy surrounding it by calling itself “the most talked about movie of the year” that no one has seen yet. The cut of the trailer even cleverly frames the line around Hilary Swank’s character as she talks about free speech and insists that what she is defending “wasn’t real”. Message received. The Hunt is officially coming to theaters.