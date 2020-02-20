🔥Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island🔥

Fantasy Island, based on the 70’s TV show, takes the concept of the original, an island where your dreams come true, and adds a dark twist to the proceedings as a group of visitors find their dreams becoming nightmares. I know making a different genre out of a show whose star has faded mayFantasy Island, based on the 70’s TV show, takes the concept of the original, an island where your dreams come true, and adds a dark twist to the proceedings as a group of visitors find their dreams becoming nightmares. I know making a different genre out of a show whose star has faded may seem like an odd choice, but they did make two successful comedies based on 21 Jump Street. Plus the nice thing about working with a property that the newer generation was never familiar with is that you get leeway with creative changes. (Note to self: work on script for Petticoat Junction political thriller.) I don’t think this is perfect, but it is an interesting watch.This actually honors the feel of the original far more than the commercials made me thought it was going to. A good part of the beginning and middle is looking at the characters’ fantasies before anything goes crazy. (This PG-13 film is kind of more a dark fantasy than full horror.) All the characters have their personal conflicts and lessons. Each fantasy is distinct and I found them all rather interesting. There were a lot more twist and turns than I’d anticipated.Though there was a lot I liked about this, it could’ve been better. It’s one of those cases where the director/writers had good ideas and came from a positive place but couldn’t reach their full potential. The dialogue is often basic or just weak. The actors aren’t able to do much with it. We’re talking about a cast with experience too, not a bunch of newbies. Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale particularly fumbles and Michael Pena as Mr. Roarke, the one running the island, is hit-and-miss.A lot of people are downright hating this movie. I think that’s bit much. Personally, I think it’so-so at worst. I think it’s worth your risk seeing it at some point. It feels a little different than most films.… Expand