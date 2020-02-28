🔥Blumhouse Says Happy Death Day 3 Is Still A Possibility🔥

Blumhouse continues to outdo expectations by providing audiences with some truly unique horror experiences on the big screen. One shining example of that is Happy Death Day, and for those who thought the franchise’s days were numbered, know that producer Jason Blum has not yet put the property to bed.

Happy Death Day is basically the horrifyingly hilarious love child of Scream and Groundhog Day that just simply works on so many levels. The story follows college student Tree Gelbman, who’s forced to relive her birthday over and over again after being killed by the same masked murderer. The second film explained this mysterious ordeal with a quantum reactor being the cause of the loop and the final moments of the sequel showed Tree and her friends being recruited by DARPA to learn more about the reactor, leaving an opening for a third chapter.

The original had a budget of $4.8 million and brought in an impressive $125.5 million. The second installment didn’t fare as well, though, costing $9 million and only raking in $64.9 million. But while promoting The Invisible Man, Happy Death Day producer Jason Blum told Bloody Disgusting about his thoughts on the possibility of another iteration, saying the following:

“Yeah, those are fun. I would say Happy Death Day is still on my radar in some shape or form. I haven’t put it to bed yet, so I don’t know how it’s going to manifest itself but it’s still in the front of my mind. Never say never. Never say never. I got ideas. I’m not going to say we’re doing Happy Death Day 3 right now but I’m not going to NOT say it either. I haven’t put it to bed yet, despite the fact that anyone else in Hollywood would have because the second movie didn’t work. It was an AMAZING movie. But it didn’t work financially.”

Blum admits that the second film didn’t work financially, but he seems to love the concept so much that it’s definitely still on the agenda. It may be a while before another Happy Death Day arrives, but there are still many great titles to enjoy from Blumhouse in the meantime. A Truth or Dare sequel is reportedly in development and another Paranormal Activity is on the way, too. Right now, meanwhile, fans can enjoy the studio’s reboots of Fantasy Island and The Invisible Man, which are both in theaters.