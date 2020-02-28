Blues winning streak is up to six

Blues swarm St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) after he scores the game winning goal in an overtime period of an NHL hockey game at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Thu, Feb. 27, 2020. The Blues won 3-2 over the Islanders. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

The Blues haven’t lost many games this season — only 17 in regulation, the second fewest in the league — but a lot of them bear the same storyline: Fifty or so minutes of dominant hockey undone by the 10 minutes that weren’t.The Blues had their way with the Islanders for most of the second and third periods, but they didn’t for some stretches in the first and that was almost the difference. But the Blues chipped and chipped away at the Islanders, finally getting even on a goal by Vince Dunn with 1:44 to go in regulation, marking the second time in as many games they had come back from two goals down, to send the game to overtime. The Blues then won on a fairly unlikely situation, a wraparound goal by Colton Parayko, he of the monster shot, with 1:37 to go in the extra period for a 3-2 win that gave them six wins in a row.Jay Bouwmeester watched the game from the press box and got a standing ovation from the crowd, and applause even from the officiating crew and the Islanders players, when he appeared on the scoreboard.It looked like it would be another case of the Blues having chances to tie the game and not capitalizing. In the one that will stick with them, Oskar Sundqvist slipped a pass to an open Robert Thomas with an open net in front of him early in the third period but Thomas couldn’t handle the pass. The puck hit Thomas in the skates and deflected wide of the net in one of several flurries of chances for the Blues.Dunn’s goal came on a loose puck that came to him in the high slot and he one-timed it in for his eighth goal of the season and first since Jan. 11 vs. the Rangers, 18 games ago.After playing a style that was not to the team’s liking in the 6-5 win over Chicago on Tuesday, this one bore more of the hallmarks of the Blues’ style after the shaky start.The Blues comeback was complicated when Dunn was called for interference after an offensive zone faceoff, using up two of the team’s precious final five minutes. Brayden Schenn, who had the Blues’ first goal, had a chance down low with 2:38 to play but Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss had the post and that side of the net covered.The Blues came out sloppily and it cost them. Amid a parade of passes into skates and an inability to keep possession, Jaden Schwartz chipped the puck into the stands for a delay of game penalty. Coach Craig Berube had lamented that morning the team’s penchant for penalties, which has kept them on the penalty kill a lot, which became an issue with the PK running hot and cold and coming off giving up three power-play goals to Chicago.Those struggles led Berube to go with seven defensemen so he could get Robert Bortuzzo in the lineup without having to take out anyone from a defensive unit that otherwise was doing well. On this occasion, it didn’t help. Fifty seconds into the penalty, Mathew Barzal fed new Islander acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who was given a bit too much space in front of the goal and slammed a one-timer in.With 3:26 to go in the first, the Islanders went up 2-0. Too many Blues were watching Anders Lee with the puck and no one saw Jordan Eberle skating in on the backside and when Lee backhanded him the puck, the Islanders were up two.The Blues came back from down two goals on Tuesday, so this isn’t unfamiliar territory for them. With 55 seconds to go, Schwartz had an Islanders attempt to fire the puck into the Blues zone hit him and it sprung Ryan O’Reilly and Schenn on a two-on-one that Schenn finished for his 23rd goal of the season.The game was the first time this season the Blues had gone with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, and while that usually means rotating defensive combinations, this time other than the penalty kill, Bortuzzo was used as a third forward, with the Blues having three defensemen on the ice at once. While the other two would stay in normal defenseman positions when the Blues had the puck in the offensive zone, Bortuzzo would be venturing deep, sometimes ending up behind the Islanders net.It was different.The Blues amped the pressure up in the second period, outshooting the Islanders 10-1 and allowing the Islanders just five shot attempts. (It was the second time this season the Blues had allowed just one shot on goal in a period; the other was against Colorado on Oct. 21 in the second period.) The Blues had chances, including a three-on-one and a four-on-two, and in both cases didn’t even get a shot off. Another time Ivan Barbashev had the puck in front of the net with the Islanders keeping a safe distance and his repeated efforts to get a better angle for a shot meant he never got one off. The team’s propensity to make the extra pass and passing up shots worked against them.

