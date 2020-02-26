Blues win wild one against Blackhawks

Blues center Brayden Schenn celebrates a goal as Blackhawk defenseman Slater Koekkoek and goalie Malcolm Subban recover on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in the third period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

By not making a move at the trade deadline, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong made his position clear: This is our team.The Blues went out Tuesday in their first game post-deadline played like a team that had just been given a huge vote of confidence by their GM. Just 11 seconds into the game, Oskar Sundqvist drew a tripping penalty, and at the 33-second mark, Brayden Schenn scored.From then, a steady onslaught on the Blackhawks began, with the Blues peppering the Chicago goal with shots from all over. Tyler Bozak and Alexander Steen hit posts. More goals seemed inevitable.They came, but not until the Blues were down 3-1 in what turned out to be one of the wildest games of the season. The score went from Chicago leading 3-1 to the Blues leading 4-3 to Chicago leading 5-4 to the Blues tying the game at 5-5 with 10:32 to play. In a game that went up and down like a seesaw in a hurricane, the Blues came away with a 6-5 win at Enterprise Center. Zach Sanford had two goals to give him 11 in his past 15 games and he and Robert Thomas each finished with three points.It was the fifth win in a row for the Blues.A rock-’em-sock-’em third period started with Jaden Schwartz taking the puck away from Patrick Kane on a backcheck and reversing direction, with the puck ending up on Ryan O’Reilly’s stick for a breakaway goal that tied the game at 3-3.Sixteen seconds later, the Blues were ahead when Thomas knocked down an attempted Chicago clearance and Sanford fired it in. The place was going wild.For about a minute. Chicago tied the game when Jordan Binnington couldn’t control the rebound on a shot and Matthew Highmore put in the rebound with 14:45 to go, which in this game amounted to a month.Because with 11:44 to go, Chicago went back ahead, scoring its third power-play goal of the night when Brandon Saad had way too much time and space in the slot. It was 5-4.

Just over a minute later, it was tied again, with Justin Faulk taking a shot from the blueline that was going wide until it hit the skate of Slater Koekkoek and caromed in. Tied again.With two seconds to go on a power play, the Blues regained the lead again. It was Sanford again, with his 15th goal of the season, as he put in a rebound from the slot. That put the Blues up 6-5 with 6:25 to play.Which was plenty of time for who knows what. Sundqvist, who a short while earlier had left the ice in pain with what looked like a leg injury of some sort, was back on the ice and getting called for tripping, putting the Blackhawks back on the power play, which the Blues finally killed even after Chicago pulled its goalie for a two-man advantage.The game hinted at something different from the start. Schenn got his 22nd goal and 50th point with the second fastest goal for the Blues this season, ripping a shot past Corey Crawford off a feed from Schwartz, who got his 50th point on the play as well.Just past the midway point of the period, Marco Scandella was called for high sticking and Chicago needed all of four seconds on the power play to score. Jonathan Toews won the draw, the puck went back to Duncan Keith and his slapshot through traffic beat Binnington to tie the game. It was the first goal allowed by the Blues in 146 minutes, 56 seconds at Enterprise Center.The Blackhawks had a couple of good chances on a Blues power play but were denied at close range by Binnington.The second goal looked a lot like the first one. Toews won a faceoff, the puck came to defenseman Connor Murphy and his shot through traffic again found its way in. On a team with goalscorers like Toews, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, the Blackhawks took the lead on goals by two players who now had a combined seven goals this season.Just 1:13 into the second period, Chicago went up 3-2. The Blues failed on a couple chances to get the puck out of their own zone and eventually Kane got the puck and scored, again through traffic, from the top of the left circle.It was the second power-play goal of the game for the Blackhawks, who came into the game with the worst power play in the league at 14.2 percent. It was only the second time this season the Blackhawks had scored two power-play goals in one game and they came after the Blues had killed 17 straight penalties.But comebacks against the Blackhawks are nothing new for the Blues, who were down 3-0 to the Blackhawks on Dec. 13 and scored four goals in the third period to win 4-3. This time, the Blues got life when Thomas scored 7:38 into the second at the end of a Blues possession that seemed to go on forever. Thomas, Sanford and David Perron all had chances before Perron fed Thomas alone on the left side and even though he needed an instant to settle the puck, he was able to change his angle, find a shooting lane and beat Crawford. It was the 10th goal of the season for Thomas, giving the Blues 10 players in double figures in goals.The Blues got Bozak back in the lineup after he missed two games after taking a puck off his skate in the Arizona game. Coach Craig Berube put him on the fourth line with Sammy Blais and Ivan Barbashev, and that line created plenty of chances.

A tough night for goalies eventually brought a 6-5 win for the Blues over the Blackhawks in a multiple lead-changing game at Enterprise center…

