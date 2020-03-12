Blues win contest rescheduled after Bouwmeester fell ill

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Blues came to Orange County to finish the job Jay Bouwmeester started exactly one month ago to the day: get two points at Honda Center. Mission accomplished.They won a game that was postponed Feb. 11 because of Bouwmeester’s cardiac arrest with a 4-2 victory Wednesday. They remain in first place in the Central Division (and the Western Conference) with a 42-19-10 record, good for 94 points.The makeup contest ended a grueling stretch of four games in six days, with contests in three time zones.While the entire sports world is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, the Blues had their own side issue to deal with — making sure there were no residual emotional aftereffects being back in the building where they nearly saw their teammate and friend die.“It could be real emotional,” Blues forward Ivan Barbashev said after the day’s morning skate. “But everything else is really positive. Everybody’s in a good mood.”Even so, Barbashev said he had flashbacks in the morning at different spots of the arena that brought back a memory.“It’s a little bit weird,” team captain Alex Pietrangelo said. “But I think we’re all in a good place with what happened. Bo’s in a good place, it makes us feel like we’re in a good place. That’s all we care about is that he’s feeling better and he’s with his family.”Barbashev actually was in a better place than most, because he came into the game knowing he would be credited with a goal by night’s end. He scored here Feb. 11 before the game was stopped with 7: 50 left in the first period after Bouwmeester collapsed on the St. Louis bench.“It’s weird,” Barbashev said. “I didn’t know about the rules. I think ‘Army’ (Doug Armstrong) told me about a month ago the stats (from Feb. 11) are gonna stay.”They just wouldn’t count until the makeup game was complete.“He told me I just need to score two more goals to get a hat trick,” Barbashev added.Anaheim’s Adam Henrique, who scored Feb. 11 for the Ducks, also entered the contest with a goal-in-waiting.Per NHL rule, Wednesday’s game started with the score tied at 1-1, but a full 60 minutes of hockey were played. In other words, the teams did not pick up where they left off in terms of the clock.So it became 2-1 Wednesday when Pietrangelo scored the first goal of the night, with 3: 52 left in the opening period.It was Pietrangelo’s 15th goal of the season. It came on a power-play shot from near the blue line that hit the post and careened into the opposite side of the net.It was the fourth goal in a row scored by a Blues defenseman over the past three games, and the 44th of the season by one of the team’s defenders. That tied them for the league lead with Philadelphia and the New York Rangers.But in what to that point was an evenly-played second period, Anaheim 27-year-old rookie defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, playing in just his fifth NHL game, scored his first NHL goal, tying the game with 6: 32 left in the second.Does that name sound familiar? You’re forgiven if it doesn’t.Hakanpaa was picked in the fourth round, No. 104 overall, in the 2010 draft. Unable to crack the Blues’ “varsity” roster, he played several seasons in Finland before returning to the U.S. and the Duck’s American Hockey League affiliate in San Diego this season.His goal came from a nearly identical spot as Pietrangelo’s first-period score — from just inside the blue line in the middle of the ice. It looked as if Blues goalie Jake Allen had made the save, but the puck slowly trickled between his legs and into the net.A few minutes later, the Ducks were about to be assessed a minor penalty. The Blues seemingly had the puck forever on the delayed penalty, with Anaheim coming close on several occasions to getting to the puck and thus killing the play.But with Allen out of the net and an extra attacker on the ice, the Blues kept working and working. It paid off in a goal by Zach Sanford on a net-front backhand in front of Ducks goalie Anthony Stolarz with 2: 47 left in the second.Sanford’s 16th goal of the season regained the lead for St. Louis at 3-2, and was the first goal by a Blues forward since Jaden Schwartz connected against New Jersey on Friday.As the third period started, the Ducks didn’t look like a team that was playing the second game of a back-to-back run. They swarmed Allen in the opening minute. Ever heard the expression: ducks in a shooting gallery? Well, this time it was the Ducks doing the shooting.Allen made a series of high-danger saves net front. On one occasion, he got help from Sanford who swatted a deflected puck out of danger net front. He also stopped former Blue Michael Del Zotto on a breakaway.The Ducks also were bringing the lumber with a series of crunching hits in what definitely was a heavy, Western-style contest. Oskar Sundqvist felt the brunt of that, limping off the ice with 13: 11 left to play after getting slammed into the boards by another former Blue, David Backes.To a degree, the Blues were playing prevent defense in the closing minutes and a little bit on their heels. The Ducks pulled their goalie Anthony Stolarz, appearing in his first game of the season, with about 1½ minutes left.But Pietrangelo with what looked like a golfer’s chip shot managed to score an empty-net goal with a minute to play.

