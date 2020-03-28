Blues TV announcer John Kelly tests positive for coronavirus, but feels much better

1 of 2

Blues television announcer John Kelly speaks at a news conference in May 2018 at Enterprise Center. (J.B. Forbes, [email protected])

John Kelly (left) in the Blues broadcast booth on March 7, 2019 with actor Jon Hamm and announcing partner Darren Pang. (Photo courtesy of Fox Sports Midwest)

Almost since the moment they left Anaheim on March 12, the coronavirus has been circling the Blues.First came the news that an Ottawa Senators player had tested positive for the virus. Roughly 12 hours after the Senators played the Ducks, the Blues were in the same Honda Center visitors’ locker room for their morning skate. (It’s now two Senators testing positive, both unnamed.)Several days later came the news that a relative of a Blues employee had come down with the virus.And on Friday the coronavirus pandemic hit home. Blues television play-by-play announcer John Kelly has tested positive for the virus. Kelly, 59, was tested on March 17 and received the results Friday. He initially was diagnosed with pneumonia, but is feeling better now.“The good news is, I feel great,” Kelly told Blue Note Productions. “Me and my family have been in quarantine. We’re listening to the doctors and the authorities, so from that perspective, it’s all good. I’ve had great care from the doctors. They put me on antibiotics, and since a week ago Monday I’ve started to feel better, and this week I really turned the corner.”Kelly, who calls games on Fox Sports Midwest, said he had pneumonia years ago, “and it was very difficult.”Kelly said he felt lousy after he returned from Anaheim and went to an urgent care center to be examined.“I was not eating well. I was dehydrated and I was really sick,” he said. “Quite honestly, very sick. At that time, I got tested that day, but the doctor didn’t think I had coronavirus. You know, it’s just an (educated) guess and certainly we’re dealing with a new subject and a new virus, so I just figured I had pneumonia.”And pneumonia was the initial diagnosis.In light of the Kelly news, the Blues encouraged everyone in the team’s traveling party to continue to practice self-quarantine measures and report any symptoms to head athletic trainer Ray Barile.Anaheim marked the team’s last game before the NHL suspended operations indefinitely because of the pandemic. The team arrived in southern California on March 10 and defeated the Ducks 4-2 on March 11 in a makeup contest necessitated by the postponement of a Feb. 11 game after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed because of a cardiac episode.As is normally the case on West Coast trips, the Blues waited until the next day to fly out — March 12. They were in the air, heading back to St. Louis, when the NHL announced it was suspending play.Kelly has not had contact with anyone in the traveling party since that trip ended 15 days ago, according to the Blues. The team uses a charter jet for away games, and the regular-season traveling party normally consists of coaches, trainers, equipment managers and players, as well as radio, television and Post-Dispatch personnel.Kelly loves poker and spends most of his time in the air playing cards.In the case of the Anaheim trip, we’re talking roughly eight hours round trip on the plane.Blues general manager Doug Armstrong normally accompanies the team, but was not on that trip because he had just returned to St. Louis from NHL meetings in Florida.Armstrong took part in a conference call Friday before the Kelly news was announced. He discussed the team’s contract agreement with college defenseman Scott Perunovich and answered a few general questions about how the team was dealing with the coronavirus. He said the players were all healthy but made no mention of Kelly.The Blues didn’t announce that Kelly had tested positive until about an hour after that call.“I talk to Craig every other day or so,” Armstrong said, referring to coach Craig Berube. “Colton Parayko’s our player rep with the (NHL Players Association), so I try and keep him abreast on what I’m hearing when we have league calls, plus I do reach out to the three captains and keep them up to date on what we’re hearing as far as what the normal talk is around the league.”(By three “captains,” Armstrong was referring to alternate captains as well.)Armstrong pointed out that hockey “was not at the forefront” now given the worldwide coronavirus crisis, but added: “With that being said, we do have to continue to prepare to play again. If we come back and there’s regular-season games, we deal with that. If we come back and jump right into the playoffs we have this opportunity (during the shutdown) to prepare for potential playoff opponents.”During the self-quarantine or self-isolation period, Armstrong said players — more than half of whom have stayed in St. Louis — are trying to stay as active as possible.“We understand they’re going to need some form of a training block to get back in and play,” Armstrong said. “I think everybody’s in as good of spirits as you can be in with what’s going on.”Each Blues player has been sent a video by the team’s strength and conditioning staff on exercises they can do without weights. And the strength and conditioning staff has called players with specific instructions on what they could do to stay fit.“We’ve been in the league-mandated and then community-mandated shelter-in-place since our last game,” Armstrong said.Vladimir Tarasenko, who was expected to be playing now minus the coronavirus “pause,” has been continuing rehab/recovery work at his St. Louis home from his shoulder injury and “is very comfortable doing that,” Armstrong said.Oskar Sundqvist, who suffered an upper-body injury in the Anaheim game, is the only Blues player who has been physically in the same place as Barile. Armstrong indicated that Sundqvist’s injury isn’t considered long-term but did not offer any other specifics.

