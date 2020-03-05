Blues-themed Blue Note restaurant opens at airport

The Blue Note, a partnership between the Blues and HMSHost, is now open at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Handout photo courtesy St. Louis Lambert International Airport

The hockey-themed Blue Note has opened at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The restaurant is located near Gate E18 in Terminal 2.The Blue Note is a partnership between the Blues and food-service firm HMSHost. Per the press release announcing the opening, the Blues and HMSHost have collaborated “on every detail” of the restaurant.This includes the Blue Note’s décor, which is inspired by the late St. Louis Arena and features Blues memorabilia, including equipment from the team’s Stanley Cup run last year.Among the Blue Note’s menu items are “Bluesberry Pancakes,” “Chicken Cordon Blues” and the “Penalty Box Salad.”Beer, wine and cocktails are also available.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The Blue Note, a partnership between the Blues and HMSHost, is now open at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Handout photo courtesy St. Louis Lambert International Airport